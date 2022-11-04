JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was found guilty of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and severely injuring her sister in 2017 could be back in court for a lawsuit. Chad Absher, 37, was on trial for murder in the death of Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, 30. He was also accused of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of her sister Lisa Rucker, 28, at a condo on San Juan Avenue.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO