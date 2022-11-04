Read full article on original website
Joan Doyle
2d ago
Desth penalty please , he needs to go , just like he took the life
News4Jax.com
Family of woman murdered by ex-boyfriend remembers her birthday, memory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday would have been Ashlee Rucker’s 36th birthday. Her ex-boyfriend, Chad Absher, was found guilty Thursday of shooting and killing her in 2017 in a double shooting that also seriously wounded her sister, Lisa. Rucker’s family and loved ones joined together Saturday to visit her...
News4Jax.com
Man who murdered ex-girlfriend in 2017 double shooting being sued by her family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was found guilty of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and severely injuring her sister in 2017 could be back in court for a lawsuit. Chad Absher, 37, was on trial for murder in the death of Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, 30. He was also accused of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of her sister Lisa Rucker, 28, at a condo on San Juan Avenue.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
First Coast News
Attorneys say murder victim shot herself in the back of her head | Chad Absher trial
In the trial of Jacksonville man Chad Absher, who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, attorneys tried to say the victim shot herself. Absher was convicted.
First Coast News
Woman tasered by Jacksonville Beach Police after allegedly vandalizing nearby bar, per witnesses
Multiple witnesses tell First Coast News that the woman spray-painted a swastika on a nearby bar and ran to the beach. This is not confirmed by police.
News4Jax.com
Woman relieved jury ‘saw the truth’ in convicting man who murdered her sister
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man convicted of murder Thursday in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, the State Attorney’s Office said. Chad Absher, 37, was also found guilty of attempted first-degree murder in the...
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
First Coast News
The disappearance and murder of Linda Anderson | Unsolved
For decades, Nassau County detectives had no idea who the woman was. Found on the side of I-10 in 1987, one of her children offered up DNA. Her identity was learned.
‘Things happen so fast’: Motorcyclists talk safety amid weekend deadly crashes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating three separate crashes in what’s been a deadly weekend for motorcyclists in Duval. The first crash happened on Friday night at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a Nissan hit a motorcyclist, his passenger...
JSO investigates Myrtle Avenue shooting: Man found dead with gunshot wound
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning, JSO patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Myrtle Ave in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, an adult male was located behind a home with at least one fatal gunshot wound. Currently, JSO homicide and crime scene detectives...
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
News4Jax.com
1 in critical condition, man found dead in hotel after officer-involved shooting at Scottish Inns in San Marco
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after an officer-involved shooting at a San Marco hotel, and during the investigation at the Scottish Inns on Philips Highway, a man was found shot to death in one of the rooms, police said. According to...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Man suspected of killing 34-year-old woman at Southside apartment has violent criminal past
New details are coming to light after a woman was found dead in a unit of the Auburn Glen Apartment complex on the Southside Tuesday night. The victim’s family has identified the victim as 34-year-old Ashley Denise Fowler of Jacksonville. Family members told News4JAX they are devastated. They said Ashley Fowler was a mother of three boys who loved to joke around.
News4Jax.com
JSO: 35-year-old man arrested, accused of murder after police find woman dead in Southside apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 35-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation Tuesday night has been found and charged with murder, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Otis Tucker was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence after a woman was found dead in...
Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenage girl found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage girl reported missing has been found safe. Deputies said the 17-year-old, who'd been last seen Thursday night in Palm Coast, has been returned home safely.
‘Everything went black’: Local woman testifies after getting shot, sister murdered
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Day one started in the trial of a Jacksonville man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and shooting her sister in the face. Lisa Rucker survived to give her testimony Tuesday. “I didn’t think he was going to shoot me. I thought he was trying to scare...
First Coast News
Unsolved | The disappearance, murder of Linda Anderson
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An old picture captures the moment detectives gathered around the remains of a woman off the side of Interstate 10 in 1987. "She was wrapped up in a mattress and blanket and had string and tape wrapped around her," describes Detective Charity Rose with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit.
News4Jax.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer killed by officers in Paxon shootout identified as 50-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a suspected fentanyl dealer who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shootout with detectives in the Paxon neighborhood. Matthew Dilworth, 50, was killed by detectives after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several...
First Coast News
