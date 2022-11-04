ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"

BRUSSELS — (AP) — New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members.
Business Insider

Trump defended hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament by saying 'We have human rights issues' too. Human rights experts agrees and say Trump himself was responsible for many during his presidency.

Former President Donald Trump has been hosting the LIV golf tournament this week. Trump justified hosting the Saudi-backed circuit by pointing to the US's human rights record. Human rights groups have previously called Trump out for exacerbating human rights violations while president. Former President Donald Trump said he has no...
SFGate

Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ruling party leader has triggered anger in the country and an explosion of jokes by claiming that the country's low birthrate is partly caused by overconsumption of alcohol by young women. Opposition politicians and many other critics accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a 73-year-old lifelong bachelor,...
The Independent

Egyptian rights activists divided over holding Cop27 in ‘climate of fear’

As world leaders descend on Sharm el-Sheikh for Cop 27, Egyptian activists are divided as to whether holding the summit under what they say is one of the most repressive governments in Egypt’s history amounts to an offence or an opportunity.“Egypt is enmeshed in a full-scale human rights crisis,” said Hossam Bahgat, a prominent Egyptian human rights activist who says he has been banned from leaving the country since 2016 and has had his assets frozen. “Our current government has one of the worst records of human rights around the world.”Rights groups say tens of thousands of government critics including...
The Independent

Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM

Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War, a coalition that has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.Mr Sunak’s Government is battling to get a grip of the deepening Channel crossings crisis at home and the number of arrivals continues to grow.The Prime Minister...
The Independent

Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests

Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country's morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations around the country, with some in Tehran waving placards of the triangle-shaped Iranian drones Russia now uses to strike targets in its war on Ukraine. But while crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic's flag, other commemorations in the country appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part. Iran's hard-line...
AFP

Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy. She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.
SFGate

US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake...
Daily Beast

Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power

ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.
SFGate

Poland's top politician hints at easing judicial changes

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader hinted Monday that the government may ease off the controversial changes to the judicial system that have become a sticking point with EU officials in Brussels, who say they violate the rule of law and are withholding coronavirus recovery funds from Warsaw.

