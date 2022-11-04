Read full article on original website
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
The climate is already collapsing in Africa – but its nations have a plan | Emmanuel Macron, Macky Sall and Mark Rutte
Africa is the continent most vulnerable to climate breakdown, but with the right support it can build a stronger, greener future
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"
BRUSSELS — (AP) — New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members.
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
U.S. orders diplomats' families to leave Nigeria's capital due to "heightened risk of terrorist attacks"
Nigeria's police force said it was beefing up security as the United States ordered diplomats' families to leave the capital, Abuja, due to what the U.S. called a "heightened risk of terrorist attacks." The details of any threat were unknown but residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Trump defended hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament by saying 'We have human rights issues' too. Human rights experts agrees and say Trump himself was responsible for many during his presidency.
Former President Donald Trump has been hosting the LIV golf tournament this week. Trump justified hosting the Saudi-backed circuit by pointing to the US's human rights record. Human rights groups have previously called Trump out for exacerbating human rights violations while president. Former President Donald Trump said he has no...
SFGate
Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ruling party leader has triggered anger in the country and an explosion of jokes by claiming that the country's low birthrate is partly caused by overconsumption of alcohol by young women. Opposition politicians and many other critics accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a 73-year-old lifelong bachelor,...
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns UK that protecting Hong Kong independence protesters will ‘bring disaster to Britain’
A Chinese spokesman said “protecting shelter to the Hong Kong independent elements” would “bring disaster to Britain” in the wake of a fight between Chinese consulate staff and pro-democracy protestors outside the Chinese embassy in Manchester. During a recent online press conference, Minister Yang Xiaoguang remarked...
Egyptian rights activists divided over holding Cop27 in ‘climate of fear’
As world leaders descend on Sharm el-Sheikh for Cop 27, Egyptian activists are divided as to whether holding the summit under what they say is one of the most repressive governments in Egypt’s history amounts to an offence or an opportunity.“Egypt is enmeshed in a full-scale human rights crisis,” said Hossam Bahgat, a prominent Egyptian human rights activist who says he has been banned from leaving the country since 2016 and has had his assets frozen. “Our current government has one of the worst records of human rights around the world.”Rights groups say tens of thousands of government critics including...
COP27 climate talks start in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world
Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change.
Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM
Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War, a coalition that has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.Mr Sunak’s Government is battling to get a grip of the deepening Channel crossings crisis at home and the number of arrivals continues to grow.The Prime Minister...
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country's morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations around the country, with some in Tehran waving placards of the triangle-shaped Iranian drones Russia now uses to strike targets in its war on Ukraine. But while crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic's flag, other commemorations in the country appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part. Iran's hard-line...
Hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam airport, calling for 'fewer flights, more trains'
Hundreds of climate activists from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion blocked private jets from leaving Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Saturday
Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy. She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.
SFGate
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake...
Daily Beast
Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power
ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.
SFGate
Poland's top politician hints at easing judicial changes
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader hinted Monday that the government may ease off the controversial changes to the judicial system that have become a sticking point with EU officials in Brussels, who say they violate the rule of law and are withholding coronavirus recovery funds from Warsaw.
