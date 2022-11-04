Reports: Trump could announce 2024 run for president soon

Former President Donald Trump is considering announcing his third run for the White House shortly after Tuesday’s midterms, according to reports from multiple national news sources.

The precise timing and nature of an announcement is unclear, but one source close to Trump said that it could come in the two weeks after the Nov. 8 elections, CBS News reported. Another adviser said it was more likely to happen after Thanksgiving.

Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November 14 as one possible announcement date, which would come just days after the former president’s youngest daughter Tiffany is due to be married at his Mar-a-Lago estate, CNN reported.

This person cautioned that no date has been set in stone and Trump could move up his desired announcement date or push it back, according to CNN.

“I will very, very probably do it again...Get ready,” Trump said at a rally Thursday night in Iowa.

Trump is coming to the Miami Valley for a political rally on November 7th, one day before Election Day, his political action committee, Save America, announced Wednesday evening.

The event will take place at Wright Brothers Aero Inc., at Dayton International Airport in Dayton.

