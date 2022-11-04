ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

theriver953.com

SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
q101online.com

Edinburg man sought for break-in

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in an area break-in. Tommy Watson, of Edinburg, is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing on church property. Watson is a middle-aged white male with a prominent tattoo beside his right eye.
EDINBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools

The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

WHSV

cbs19news

Seeking information in Madison County fraud case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Two trials planned for shopping cart killer

It will be two separate murder trials for the so-called shopping cart killer. Anthony Eugene Robinson was indicted on five charges this morning by a Rockingham County Circuit Court grand jury. Two of the charges are first-degree murder in the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Seeking information on larceny suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who took a sign from a building. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. A suspect was seen on a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

NBC12

1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning. Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Young man saves father from house fire on Glenn Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 20-year-old man is credited with saving his own father from a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out on Glenn Court off Greenbrier Drive around 4:4o p.m. Simonetta Liuti was at work when she received a call from her family. "They called me...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

