Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online
Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital
The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
The Longest Pregnancy in History is 50 Years
Though exceedingly rare, lithopedions can remain hidden for years before diagnosis, as was the case for a 92-year-old Chilean woman named Estela Melendez. Estela Melendez, a 92-year-old Chilean lady, doctors discovered she had a “stone baby" in her for the past 50 years. The elderly patient visited her doctor for an injury and the X-rays incidentally found a 4.4-pound calcified baby in her uterus. This patient had also never had a successful pregnancy, as reported on MSN News.
Abortions late in pregnancy are a tragedy, not a talking point. Ask these women | Editorial
Imagine getting the most heartbreaking news possible about your deeply wanted pregnancy: Your baby has terrible deformities that will cause her to suffer and die, just moments after birth. Or she will live in a vegetative state hooked up to machines, or endanger a twin fetus. You’d struggle to absorb...
Pregnant Woman Who Turned Off Husband's Work Alarm Backed: 'Never Wakes Up'
Several users on Reddit criticized the husband, saying he needs to be grow up and "be an adult," advising the wife it is "not your job" to wake him up.
Doctor issues warning to women after mum shares 'secret' to giving birth in '20 minutes'
Having a baby can be one of the most exciting milestones in a couple’s life, but it’s only natural for those expecting a baby to be at least a little nervous about the actual birth - which can take hours - and even days - in some instances.
I Had to Self-Manage My Abortion in a State Where It's Banned
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. The information in this article reflects...
Birth Weight Rising: Why Do Some Women Have Enormous Babies?
Birth weight has trended upward in the U.S. for decades, with the average weight for a newborn now hovering around a healthy 7.5 pounds. Beyond that gentle statistical climb, however, there are worrying outliers. About 1% of babies weigh more than 9 lbs. 15 oz. at birth, and that’s when doctors grow concerned. In the past few years, babies that would’ve previously been considered large, like a 9 lb. baby or 10 lb. baby, and even those that would be thought of as gargantuan, like 13-pound-plus newborns, have become more commonplace. In the U.K., one mom famously gave birth — vaginally, no less — to a whopping 15 lbs., 7 oz. son. And just last year, a Florida woman raised eyebrows when she gave birth to a 13-pound baby girl by C-section. “It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly,” the mother told ABC News. “When the doctor was pulling her out of me, I just start hearing them all laughing and excited.”
What An Early Pregnancy Looks Like: Doctors Explain Viral Photos
Photos taken of pregnancy tissue removed from the uterus at four to nine weeks look nothing like the image anti-abortion activists would have you imagine.
Eating disorders spiked at onset of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant spike in the volume of adolescents and young adults seeking care for eating disorders, a new study says.
Pregnancy Is Most Dangerous for the Very Young
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When preteen children or very young teenagers become pregnant, they face higher rates of complications and a greater risk of winding up in the intensive care unit than older teens do, a new study finds. The question about what happens when a young...
Homicide is leading cause of death for pregnant women in US, data shows
Research shows intimate partners are the most common perpetrators of homicides during pregnancy.
I Tried to Keep My Pregnancy Secret
When I became pregnant, my partner and I, like many expectant individuals, opted not to tell our friends until after the first trimester. But I had an additional goal: for my friends to learn of my pregnancy before advertisers did. I’m a health-privacy scholar, so I know that pregnant individuals are of particular interest to retailers because their purchasing habits change during pregnancy and after birth. Companies are eager to send targeted ads and capture a new customer base. In an attempt to avoid this spamming and, frankly, to see if it was possible, I endeavored to hide my private health status from the advertising ecosystem.
IN RESPONSE | Take it from an OB: abortion is not the answer
I am responding to the Oct. 26 Associated Press report in Colorado Politics, “Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions.”. I was a second-year medical student, and married to an abusive man when I learned I was pregnant. I was so distraught, my best friend thought I must have cancer. “It’s worse,” I said. Though I was resource-poor, I had the love and support of my family and friends. My parents moved to help and provide child care. Because people told me I could, I have two amazing sons and became an OB-GYNoctor. Many women don’t have the support that I did.
Women Can’t Buy Arthritis Medicine Due to Abortion Ban
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may have unforeseen repercussions, such as denying women access to necessary medications like arthritis medications. Methotrexate is one vital plant that has suffered due to the Supreme Court’s decision. Methotrexate is a medication that is commonly used to treat autoimmune illnesses such as inflammatory arthritis, psoriasis, and lupus. Higher doses are also used in cancer treatment to prevent cell division.
