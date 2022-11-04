Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Michigan State starts new season itching for deep NCAA Tournament run
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has been to more consecutive NCAA Tournaments than all but one program in college basketball. But simply getting to the big dance isn’t enough for this group. No player on Michigan State’s current roster has ever played beyond the first weekend of the...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Seven months after Michigan State lost in heartbreaking fashion to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans are back in action. Michigan State opens the 2022-23 season with a Monday night home game against Northern Arizona, a home buy game before the Spartans begin their November gauntlet of ranked teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
MLive.com
Even with key losses, so many new faces, Michigan basketball can dream big
ANN ARBOR -- Can a team lose four of its five starters, including two NBA draft picks and another who leads the program in career wins, and improve?. The Michigan men’s basketball team is about to find out. On paper, the departure of talent and production is concerning. Michigan...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced
It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker, Payton Thorne explain empty possession late in win at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State had just posted back-to-back sacks to force a fifth turnover on downs for Illinois. The Spartans led by eight points with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter with the ball at the Illinois 9-yard line and the Fighting Illini were out of timeouts. It...
MLive.com
Illinois coach Bret Bielema insinuates Michigan State players faked injuries
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State headed into Saturday’s game at Illinois severely shorthanded on defense. That was due to eight defensive players being suspended indefinitely for their roles in postgame instances following a loss at Michigan last week while others were out injured. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big...
MLive.com
Freshman Jett Howard shines, Michigan coasts in exhibition vs. Ferris State
ANN ARBOR -- Officially, none of those new faces in the maize uniforms made their Michigan debut on Friday night at Crisler Center. It was an exhibition, after all, that won’t count towards Michigan’s record or season stats. But in an 88-75 win over Ferris State, nine Wolverines...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
MLive.com
Top Ann Arbor-area cross country performers from state finals
There was a strong showing for Ann Arbor-area cross country runners at the Michigan high school state finals on Saturday. Chelsea senior Connell Alford won the Division 2 individual boys state championship while multiple other runners from across the area claimed all-state honors.
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight
Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
MLive.com
Photos: South Christian defeats Unity Christian 35-20
KENTWOOD - A district championship and a trip to the regional was on the line when South Christian hosted Unity Christian in Division 4 Friday night football action. It was the Sailors moving on with the trophy after beating the Crusaders 35-20. MLive was on the sidelines capturing the action....
MLive.com
Playing without QB, Laker runs wild to top Montrose for D7 district title
So everybody else stepped up. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
See 60 of our favorite photos from MHSAA cross country championships
BROOKLYN, MI -- Individual and team champions were crowned in eight races at the MHSAA state cross country championships on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Michigan International Speedway. Check out the gallery above to see 60 of our favorite photos from the wind-blown state championships. Click here for a direct link...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Law firm finds both Michigan State trustees, former president ‘credible’ in Title IX review
EAST LANSING, MI - Inaccurate, untimely information from the Title IX coordinator at Michigan State University was the reason for the faulty 2021 certification by former President Samuel Stanley and the Board of Trustees, according to a Friday report by an independent law firm. The trustees hired outside law firms...
Attorney charged in ‘targeted hit’ murder of popular Michigan jeweler
OAK PARK, MI – An attorney believed to be the mastermind behind the “targeted hit” shooting death of a popular Michigan jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Southeast Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis, of Novi, was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 3, related to...
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
