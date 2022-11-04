ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Butz, two-time Super Bowl winner and Washington legend, dies at 72

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Former Washington defensive tackle Dave Butz has died at 72, the Commanders announced Friday .

No cause of death was given.

"Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave, Mark Mosley and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend," former teammate Joe Theismann said on social media .

Butz started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, who made him a first-round draft selection in 1973. But he is best known for his time in Washington, where he spent 14 seasons and helped win two Super Bowl titles.

He was also one of the biggest players during his time in the league, standing 6'8" and weighing well over 300 pounds.

Defensive tackle Dave Butz helped Washington win two Super Bowl titles. Manny Rubio, USA TODAY Sports

Butz made the Pro Bowl in 1983, also earning first-team All-Pro honors that same season after recording a career-high 11.5 sacks. He was selected to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1980's and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

He played in a total of 216 games during his 16-year career, starting 180 games in Washington.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dave Butz, two-time Super Bowl winner and Washington legend, dies at 72

