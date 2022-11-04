ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Planned Parenthood forced to turn patients away due to overwhelming demand post-Roe

By Richard Luscombe in Miami and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1Frf_0iyrXKJj00
Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists protest in the Indiana statehouse during a special session debating on banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana on 25 July 25 2022. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

The supreme court’s reversal of Roe v Wade has “broken” the abortion ecosystem in the US, according to executives of a Kansas clinic that opened just days after the landmark ruling in June.

The warning comes four days ahead of the pivotal midterm elections, in which Democrats have sought to make abortion rights a central issue.

Related: Frontline abortion workers in the US west are fatigued. Midterm results may make things worse

It coincides with developments in Indiana, where a doctor who performed a legal abortion on a 10-year-old girl is suing the state’s attorney general for a “baseless” investigation of her, and Michigan, where the ex-wife of a judge who voted to block an initiative protecting access to abortion claims he paid for her to have the procedure.

In Kansas, the Planned Parenthood center has turned away about 85% of women seeking abortions, officials say, after they have been inundated with demand from patients from states where the procedure was outlawed when federal protections were removed.

The clinic opened in a working-class area of Kansas City just four days after the supreme court ruling, originally intended as a local facility to negate the need for women to travel longer distances to get an abortion.

“The ecosystem, it’s not even fragile. It’s broken,” said Emily Wales, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

“I think there’s a perception that if you are seeking care, you can find it somewhere. And that’s not true.”

Wales said several of her group’s clinics had extended opening hours and flown in doctors to try to keep up with demand from patients from states as distant as Texas and Louisiana, and those closer, including Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

But only about 10%-15% of women have been able to receive an abortion at the clinics in Kansas, one of the few remaining states in the region where the procedure remains legal.

According to the #WeCount national tracking effort by the Society of Family Planning, thousands of patients have been unable to get an appointment.

The group’s report, released last month, found 6% fewer abortions were administered nationwide in August, when many of the more restrictive state bans on abortion had already taken effect, than in April.

Some states with bans saw the number of abortions drop significantly, from 2,770 in April to below 10 in August in one, while those that still permit the procedure saw numbers increase, the survey found.

Related: Abortion might help Democrats in the midterms in two major ways | Laurel Elder, Steve Greene and Mary-Kate Lizotte

In Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Nebraska and North Carolina, there were 30% more abortions in August than in April, and in Illinois the figure was 28% greater.

Overall, the group says, the lives of 10,600 women have been “ turned upside down ”, reaching its conclusion by comparing total abortion numbers before and after the Roe v Wade ruling.

Democrats have pushed to make the loss of abortion rights a key message of the midterms, with Joe Biden promising that if his party retained control of the House, and expanded its Senate majority, it would codify Roe v Wade protections by January.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic former presidential nominee, reinforced the message on Thursday at a rally for the New York governor, Kathy Hochul, saying that “everything is on the line”.

She attacked the Republican party, which has floated a nationwide abortion ban if it takes control of Congress.

“They want to turn back the clock on abortion – they spent 50 years trying to make that happen,” said Clinton, speaking of the reversal of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.

“But they want to turn back the clock on women’s rights in general – on civil rights, on voting rights, on gay rights. They are determined to exercise control over who we are, how we feel and believe and act, in ways that I thought we had long left behind.”

In Indiana, meanwhile, gynecologist Caitlin Bernard has filed a lawsuit against the state attorney general, Todd Rokita, who launched an investigation into her after she performed a legal abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Dr Bernard claims Rokita’s scrutiny has been “overbroad” for attempting to subpoena her patient’s private medical records, and that his investigation was based on “frivolous” consumer complaints against her.

Despite Bernard reporting the procedure according to state laws, Rokita has accused her of being “an abortion activist acting as a doctor”.

In Michigan, the state supreme court judge Brian Zahra has been accused of hypocrisy by his former wife, Alyssa Jones, NBC reports .

Zahra voted in September to block a ballot initiative that would have given voters the right to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Almost four decades earlier, he arranged and paid for a procedure for Jones, his college girlfriend whom he later married, she claims.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
khn.org

Hospital Investigated for Allegedly Denying an Emergency Abortion After Patient’s Water Broke

The federal government has launched its first confirmed investigation of an alleged denial of an abortion to a woman experiencing a medical emergency. In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
JOPLIN, MO
10TV

Death sentence upheld for Ohio killer with gender dysphoria claim

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the death sentence Wednesday for an inmate who argued her attorneys didn’t properly raise in her defense trauma she experienced, including gender dysphoria. The court ruled 6-1 to uphold Victoria Drain’s conviction and death sentence in the 2019 beating death...
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

495K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy