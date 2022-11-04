Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh to Host 2nd Annual Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival Sponsored By Budd Baer, Nov. 12

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, free horse drawn carriage rides and merriment –including the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. Children are invited to share their Christmas wishes, and families can snap selfie moments with Santa throughout the event. Other activities include a DJ/ holiday music, a hot cocoa station, light up giveaways, make & take reindeer food, balloon twister and more. The event is set to culminate with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Tree Lighting & Santa's Arrival

Event includes holiday activities, photos with Santa, horse drawn carriage rides, holiday balloon artist, hot cocoa station, DJ and festive surprises

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12

6 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh

Governor’s Drive

2200 Tanger Boulevard

Washington, PA 15301

HOW: FREE and open to the public.