ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh to Host 2nd Annual Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival Sponsored By Budd Baer, Nov. 12

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0zMT_0iyrXHfY00
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, free horse drawn carriage rides and merriment –including the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. Children are invited to share their Christmas wishes, and families can snap selfie moments with Santa throughout the event. Other activities include a DJ/ holiday music, a hot cocoa station, light up giveaways, make & take reindeer food, balloon twister and more. The event is set to culminate with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Tree Lighting & Santa's Arrival
Event includes holiday activities, photos with Santa, horse drawn carriage rides, holiday balloon artist, hot cocoa station, DJ and festive surprises

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12
6 – 8 p.m.          

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh
Governor’s Drive
2200 Tanger Boulevard
Washington, PA 15301

HOW: FREE and open to the public.

Connect with Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlet.com/pittsburgh.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy