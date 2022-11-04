Bella Kids Consignment Pop-Up is helping families save during high inflation

Shopping consignment is a great way to save some money, especially around the holiday season. Bella Kids consignment pop-up has been doing it for a decade, and this may be their best year yet.

Kristi Mora is the owner and founder of Bella Kids. She said its come a long way since she started it ten years ago.

"We started with 40 families consigning with us, and now we have over 600 families consigning with us," Mori said.

This year has been one of the largest in recent memory, doubling in size from the sale they did earlier this year. This sale is located at the old BFLO Store at the Eastern Hills Mall. Being able to have that sizable space has helped with inventory and overall sales.

"We were able to double it because of this massive space," Mori said.

The sale started Friday, November 4 and will run until Sunday, November 6. You can find more information on the sale by heading to their website here .