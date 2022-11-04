ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Bella Kids Consignment Pop-Up is helping families save during high inflation

By James Kattato
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGUi6_0iyrWxlR00

Shopping consignment is a great way to save some money, especially around the holiday season. Bella Kids consignment pop-up has been doing it for a decade, and this may be their best year yet.

Kristi Mora is the owner and founder of Bella Kids. She said its come a long way since she started it ten years ago.

"We started with 40 families consigning with us, and now we have over 600 families consigning with us," Mori said.

This year has been one of the largest in recent memory, doubling in size from the sale they did earlier this year. This sale is located at the old BFLO Store at the Eastern Hills Mall. Being able to have that sizable space has helped with inventory and overall sales.

"We were able to double it because of this massive space," Mori said.

The sale started Friday, November 4 and will run until Sunday, November 6. You can find more information on the sale by heading to their website here .

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

B&R Event Rentals Offers Timeless, Classic Wedding Event Rental Services

Wedding events are the most important moments in your life. That’s why it’s critical to hire a wedding event rental company that provides quality products and services. At B&R Event Rentals, we have everything you need to make your wedding day perfect! With our one-stop shop for all things rental for your wedding or event, we’re known for our amazing customer service that you simply can’t find anywhere else. Choose from our perfectly curated selection of wedding arches, backdrops, farm tables, mobile bar, yard games, and even getaway cars.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy