Greenbrier County, WV

Heather Hill announces she will take House position if elected

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
The Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee has announced that Heather Hill, Greenbrier County’s Democratic candidate for the 47th District of the House of Delegates, has left her current employment and if elected, will accept the position as District 47’s
representative in Charleston.

“I am looking forward to serving the people of Greenbrier County. I will represent your true interests in the House of Delegates. Your vote can send someone with ethics, high moral standards, and a true passion for serving the people responsibly. Your vote will ensure
that the people of Greenbrier County are heard and are represented fairly,” said Hill.

Previously, Hill had told supporters she was unable to campaign for the seat due to the demands of her employer. The Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee had announced last week that if Hill was elected, she would choose between her employer and her elected position. Now, it appears she’s made the decision.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

