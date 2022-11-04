ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Omnicell (OMCL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Cut

OMCL - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for third-quarter 2022, down 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.08. The metric, however, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.4%. The adjustments include one-time expenses like share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses and...
Zacks.com

FLEETCOR (FLT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

FLT - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.24 per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $4.15-$4.25.
Zacks.com

Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

CW - Free Report) have improved 2.7% to reach $171.80 since the company’s third-quarter results, reflecting investors’ optimism. The company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 by 1.9%. The bottom line also surged 10% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales View Cut

TNDM - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss per share of 27 cents for the third quarter of 2022 against adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share in the year-ago period. This figure also compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share. On...
Zacks.com

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

KMI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents per share. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $5,177 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End

Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
Zacks.com

5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week

We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Zacks.com

MDU Resources (MDU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Rises

MDU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago earnings of 68 cents per share. GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 73 cents compared...
Zacks.com

Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down

AMG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $4.21 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92. The bottom line grew 5.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $3.96. Results were aided by an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher...
Zacks.com

Eli Lilly (LLY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

LLY - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.56%. This large drugmaker’s earnings performance has been rather weak, with the company missing earnings expectations in three of the last four...
Zacks.com

TELUS (TU) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y

TELUS Corporation (. TU - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of C$0.34 per share (26 cents per share) in third-quarter 2022 compared with C$0.29 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. Quarterly total operating revenues increased 9.9% year...
Zacks.com

Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up

REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com

Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note

SCI - Free Report) is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com

Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

ALKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drugmaker would post earnings...
Zacks.com

Ball Corp (BALL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decrease Y/Y

BALL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The bottom line declined 20% year over year due to an unfavorable currency impact, higher manufacturing and other costs. The company also noted that customer demand was lower than expected owing to higher retail prices, particularly in the United States.

