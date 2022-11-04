Maryland GOP Congressional candidate targeted with violent threats

Maryland Republican Congressional Candidate Nicolee Ambrose says she's been the target of multiple violent threats recently.

The latest reported incident happened October 29, when her campaign received an email threatening a Paul Pelosi style attack at Ambrose's Baltimore City home.

Pelosi, the husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was brutally assaulted following a break-in at the couple's California home last week.

“I have been very disappointed in the political environment in recent years," said Ambrose. "Whether it is the Speaker of the House’s husband being attacked in his own home, protests turning into violent mobs, or businesses being burned down, none of it is acceptable. It's time for both political parties and all those involved in public discourse to tone down their rhetoric and return to an America where we can discuss our differences like civilized adults."

This isn't the first time Ambrose claims to have been targeted.

On October 19 someone called her campaign office in Timonium, allegedly threatening to shoot Ambrose and her team.

A police report was filed on both occasions.

The Ambrose campaign says a suspect was detained in Washington, D.C., in connection with the first threat. But it's unclear if any charges were filed.

Ambrose is currently running against longtime Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, in Maryland's newly drawn 2nd District.

As it stands now, FiveThirtyEight 's deluxe prediction model shows Ruppersberger as the likely winner in this race.

Ruppersberger gave us the following statement:

"I am pleased to hear from her campaign that a suspect has been detained and I trust law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation into these terrifying allegations. On this issue – and as someone who has also received threats against my life and that of my family – I agree wholeheartedly with Ms. Ambrose. Civil discourse is a cornerstone of democracy and threats and acts of political violence are never acceptable."

