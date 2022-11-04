ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.

I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
Anticimex Announces Acquisition of Corky's Pest Control

SAN MARCOS, Calif. - Anticimex announced its continued expansion into Southern California with the acquisition of Corky’s Pest Control. Headquartered in San Marcos, Calif, Corky’s was founded by Harry (Corky) Mizer in 1967, with operations throughout San Diego and Los Angeles. The acquisition closed on July 17. Corky’s...
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying

Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants

A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA

You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
