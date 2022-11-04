Read full article on original website
Related
theregistrysocal.com
LPC West, New York Life Investors Pay $35MM for 135,000 SQFT Industrial Property in Poway
SAN DIEGO – LPC West, the West Coast arm of national real estate firm Lincoln Property Company, in a joint partnership with New York Life Investors, has acquired an approximately 135,000-square-foot industrial building located in Poway, a city in northern San Diego County, in an off-market transaction. Because of...
'Livable San Diego' files lawsuit over Mayor's 'Build Better' program
SAN DIEGO — A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is in "violation of the United States Constitution, California Constitution, Mitigation Fee Act, and CEQA." 'Build Better SD' is a program approved by the San...
First-of-its-kind affordable housing development opens in Carlsbad
A new affordable housing development called Windsor Pointe opened in Carlsbad on Thursday, announced the the County of San Diego Communications Office.
Crews Top Off High-Rise Slated to be Home to Downtown’s First Target Store, Residences
A 22-story mixed-use high-rise in the East Village, slated for residential units and downtown’s first Target retail store, has reached a milestone as crews topped off the building. Cisterra Development, a San Diego-based office, technology, residential and mixed-use real estate development firm, marked the occasion – the concrete pour...
coolsandiegosights.com
Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.
I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
pctonline.com
Anticimex Announces Acquisition of Corky's Pest Control
SAN MARCOS, Calif. - Anticimex announced its continued expansion into Southern California with the acquisition of Corky’s Pest Control. Headquartered in San Marcos, Calif, Corky’s was founded by Harry (Corky) Mizer in 1967, with operations throughout San Diego and Los Angeles. The acquisition closed on July 17. Corky’s...
San Diego weekly Reader
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: Get your sea legs (and lobster tails) at Fiddler’s Green in Point Loma
Ahoy, mates! Fiddler’s Green, a Point Loma fixture that’s merely a few fathoms from San Diego Bay, set anchor at the corner of Shelter Island Drive and Shafter Street some three decades ago. Ron Thomas, the new captain of the beloved restaurant, took the helm about two years...
Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying
Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants
A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
Powerball ticket sold in Encinitas worth over $1M
There was no jackpot winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but a ticket worth over $1 million was purchased in Encinitas, according to details released by the California Lottery.
delmartimes.net
Home of the Week, 14224 Recuerdo Dr., Del Mar
Amazing ocean & Racetrack views from this single story home. Full high-end revitalization, with no details missed.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA
You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
String of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex
A string of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex; break-ins date back to early October.
San Diego Voters Asked to Overturn Ban on Union Labor Pacts with Measure D
San Diego voters will decide Tuesday whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into project labor...
News 8 KFMB
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
San Diego Moms: Local Company Takes the Stress Out of Grocery Shopping
Any outing with your kids can balloon into a stressful situation — even an outing as mundane as grocery shopping. Luckily for parents, San Diego-based Lotus Sustainables is taking the stress out of grocery shopping while also being conscious of the environment. Lotus Sustainables offers the Lotus Trolley Bag,...
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
Comments / 0