ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Evening of African cultures scheduled for Saturday in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Colors of Western VA is teaming up with CommUnity Arts Reach to host a Celebration of African Cultures Saturday at the Claude Moore Education Complex in Roanoke. There will be performances, storytelling, fashion, food and artisan tables... a rich cultural experience for all ages. There...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community gathers to discuss future of Brandon Village project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of R.P. Fralin, Inc. to develop the 0 Brandon Avenue property into Brandon Village is nothing new. “This is our third time trying to get things moving,” said Allison Ratcliffe, director of residential marketing for R.P. Fralin, Inc. The previous re-zoning application which...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday

Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Something Else Boutique Opens Third Location in Forest

Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique is opening a new location in Forest. Their VIP night is Friday, November 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then the grand opening is November 5. Emily got to see the new spot and all the trendy items they have inside!
FOREST, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Skunk in Botetourt Co. tests positive for rabies

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health reports a skunk in Botetourt County has tested positive for rabies. They say the skunk was found in the area of Breezekrest Lane in Fincastle and picked up by animal control on Tuesday Nov. 1. The skunk was confirmed positive for rabies just days later on Friday Nov. 4.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned

Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
LYNCHBURG, VA
macaronikid.com

Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022

A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
LYNCHBURG, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder

(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close

LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Danville Utilities warns residents of door-to-door solicitation

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Utilities is telling residents to beware of solicitation. On Friday, Danville Utilities warned its customers of someone going door-to-door impersonating an energy specialist working for their company. We’re told the person tells the resident that if the home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy