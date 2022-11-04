ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

McMahan Law Firm: Are you underinsured?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer talks about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. With massive amounts of experience handling various cases, choose your local law firm that you can depend on. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This N That on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Innovate with MSi Workforce Solutions, LLC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — MSi Workforce Solutions, LLC is a full-service HR, Staffing, Recruiting and Workforce Development Firm based in Chattanooga TN. MSi Workforce Solutions is a triple-certified firm (MBE. DBE. SWMBE) serving clients locally, regionally, and nationally. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Expo

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Debbie Hughes and Bobby Daniels talk about upcoming is the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Expo!. Stay connected with Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

