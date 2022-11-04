Read full article on original website
McMahan Law Firm: Are you underinsured?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer talks about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. With massive amounts of experience handling various cases, choose your local law firm that you can depend on. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This N That on...
New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
Innovate with MSi Workforce Solutions, LLC
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — MSi Workforce Solutions, LLC is a full-service HR, Staffing, Recruiting and Workforce Development Firm based in Chattanooga TN. MSi Workforce Solutions is a triple-certified firm (MBE. DBE. SWMBE) serving clients locally, regionally, and nationally. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Crash shuts down I-75 northbound lanes near Ooltewah exit Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to the TDOT Smartway cameras, a crash is being reported on I-75 northbound near the Ooltewah exit. Crews have all northbound lanes blocked as EMS and law enforcement arrive on the scene. We have reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information. WATCH:
Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley. Karns came into the game with a 7-3 record. Walker Valley was 4-6, but was 3-1 and 2nd in their region.
Chattanooga Police investigating Sunday morning homicide; One teenager shot multiple times
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide which they say took place early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Block Street. When they got there, CPD says one teenager was found with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to a...
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Expo
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Debbie Hughes and Bobby Daniels talk about upcoming is the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Expo!. Stay connected with Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Auto shop owner arrested for having meth, other drugs in his camper, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An auto shop owner was arrested after meth and other drugs were found in his camper, according to the Red Bank Department. On Monday Red Bank responded to the home of James Thompson with a warrant. Police say they approached Thompson's camper and knocked on the...
