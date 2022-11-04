Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Hawkins opens 180th Street Phase 2 ahead of schedule
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from Hawkins Construction Company announced it opened phase 2 of Douglas County's 180th Street project to traffic on Friday. Hawkins Construction Company opened phase 2 of Douglas County’s 180th Street project to traffic on Friday, Nov. 4 — two months ahead of schedule. This last leg of the project, between Blondo Street and West Maple Road, completes a four-lane link between West Dodge Road and West Maple Road.
WOWT
Woman shot near 49th and Miami in Omaha
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas Co. man hasn’t missed working an election in 62 years at the polls
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - George Reed was a 21-year-old meter reader at M.U.D. back in 1960 when he took a day’s vacation to earn a little extra dough working at the Douglas County elections. He liked it so much that he hasn’t missed an election since. Every election since...
WOWT
Omaha parents redo Halloween for families affected by Minne Lusa incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Laughter, joy, and candy filled an Omaha neighborhood, as many families try to salvage their Halloween night from a police-involved shooting at Minne Lusa. Dianna Moore is a resident of Omaha. She organized a trunk-or-treat event with other parents in her neighborhood after hearing from kids...
Victim of Sunday morning homicide identified by Omaha Police
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at 49th and Miami Street.
WOWT
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
WOWT
NSP trooper held without bond
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Oct. 2022. A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk and had to move after people who lived in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.
kmaland.com
Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
WOWT
Douglas County lifts burn ban, adopts new policy on fire pits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Fire Chiefs lifted the county-wide burn ban Friday. The ban is lifted, effective Friday, Nov. 4. The Douglas County Fire Chiefs have also adopted the Omaha Fire Department’s policy on fire pits. According to the Fire Chiefs, fire pits are allowed during...
WOWT
Omaha L Street ramp to US-75 North to temporarily close
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A highway ramp will be closed for 10 days. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m., until Nov. 17, the L Street ramp to Highway 75 northbound will be closed. The closure is for asphalt overlay work.
WOWT
Cool but sunny Saturday
KETV.com
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide
WOWT
Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win a record jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to the largest in U.S. history.
