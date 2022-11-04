ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Ange Postecoglou demands Champions League standards in domestic competition

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sliHt_0iyrUZhh00

Ange Postecoglou has challenged his Celtic players to measure themselves against Champions League standards as they focus on domestic matters for the remainder of the campaign.

Celtic ended their Champions League group campaign with two points and a 5-1 defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday but there was some encouragement with the way they brought their attacking style of play and created chances throughout the experience.

Celtic now host a Dundee United side on Saturday who they beat 9-0 in August and Postecoglou was asked how he can bridge the gulf between the cinch Premiership and Europe’s elite competition when he attended the club’s annual general meeting on Friday.

The Celtic manager explained that exposing his players to the standards was the first major step and added: “Everyone’s got a plan until they get punched on the nose. Then you have to figure things out. We have taken some punches but we have exposed ourselves and measured ourselves and that will be our measure from this day onwards.”

Speaking later at a media conference, Postecoglou expressed confidence that Celtic would not be bruised by their defeat in Spain.

“To continue the analogy, I don’t think we got knocked out,” he said. “I still think we are clear-headed.

“There is no surprise in the level we faced and knowing we need to improve but as an exercise in testing ourselves and measuring ourselves, we did that. The players understand the levels required and it’s up to us to chip away at that gap.

“You have to take that sort of mentality into your domestic competition. There is no point going through what we did this year and try and address it in 12 months’ time if we qualify again, because you have wasted 12 months developing those areas.

“The idea is to take those learnings from the Champions League and put them into the Premiership and cup competitions and try and raise our level of football.

“I talk to the players about Champions League football and Champions League standards every day. There shouldn’t be a difference to the way we prepare for Real Madrid or Dundee United.”

Postecoglou is sure his players have already benefited from the experience.

“Time will tell with the way the players embrace that challenge but I have seen them grow through games, even though the results don’t reflect that,” he said.

“The way they have taken on the responsibility and tried to play our football, knowing that we have still got a way to go to get to that level, I have already seen growth in them, and in the domestic league as well – our performances there have been excellent.

“The amount of goals we are scoring and the chances we are creating is because we are taking the lessons learned through the Champions League into the domestic game.

“I’m hoping they understand there is a level of trust and security around that I won’t expose them and sell them out if we have a night like we did the other night when we concede five goals.

“I love the spirit they have shown, I love the way they have embraced the challenge. It’s not easy to do.

“There was probably an easier out for us to take, not that it would have guaranteed us better results. But if we played more conservative, were less open and aggressive in our approach, maybe we wouldn’t have lost the last game by such a margin.

“But in the other games we weren’t blown away by anyone and they took comfort and belief from that. I think they want to see how far they can get.”

United sacked Jack Ross in the wake of their club-record home defeat and installed his assistant, Liam Fox, in his role, but they are locked on nine points with bottom club Ross County.

“That day was a little bit unusual in that we just hit a real golden streak of creating opportunities and scoring goals,” Postecoglou said.

“We have had games where we have probably created more chances than we did that day – quite a few this year – and we just haven’t capitalised.

“That day it just fell for us and you have those kind of days. They have made some changes and they will come out here and make it tough.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 talking points from the Champions League last 16 draw

The Champions League round of 16 will pit some of European football’s biggest clubs against one another. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points following Monday’s draw. Familiar foes. Liverpool and Real Madrid have proved almost inseparable in recent seasons and will...
newschain

Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 in repeat of 2022 final

Last season’s Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool have been paired together in this season’s last 16. The Reds finished runners-up in their group behind Napoli and will host the reigning European and LaLiga champions at Anfield in February. Real beat the Reds 1-0 in the 2022...
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
The Independent

Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
The Independent

Manchester United draw Barcelona in blockbuster Europa League play-off

Manchester United will face Barcelona in a blockbuster Europa League play-off tie that will see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Nou Camp to face his old rivals. Erik ten Hag’s side finished second in their Europa League group, narrowly missing out on top spot to Real Sociedad despite a 1-0 win in Spain on the final matchday - meaning United would have to face one of the teams who dropped out from the Champions League group stages. Barcelona finished third behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League’s group of death and, after dropping down to the Europa...
Yardbarker

Diego Milito admits Juventus has great players but insists there is no harmony

Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and insists great players don’t necessarily make a great team. Juve has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad now and on paper, they should beat any club. But that hasn’t...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool loss 'unfair' – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte hails 'big effort' after boos

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte defended his side after half-time boos from fans and said defeat to Liverpool was undeserved. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his players reacted positively to half-time boos from fans against Liverpool on Sunday and believes the 2-1 loss to the Reds was 'unfair'. Spurs found themselves...
FOX Sports

Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?

Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
The Independent

Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United

Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...
newschain

Unai Emery ‘so happy’ with debut Villa win as Erik ten Hag bemoans meek Man Utd

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream start to life in the Aston Villa dugout as irked Erik ten Hag admitted his meek Manchester United side deserved to lose in Birmingham. Recently brought in as Steven Gerrard’s successor, former Arsenal boss Emery masterminded his new club’s first Premier League win against the Red Devils at Villa Park since August 1995.
The Independent

Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?

Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in Monday’s draw.A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and...
Yardbarker

Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”

Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
newschain

With football comes injuries – David Moyes philosophical about World Cup fears

David Moyes believes the number of injuries occurring just ahead of the World Cup is no more than the normal amount for this stage of the season. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min sustained a fractured eye socket during Tottenham’s Champions League clash at Marseille on Tuesday, with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell then pulling up with a hamstring problem on Wednesday night.
newschain

A closer look at Mikel Arteta’s record after 150 games as Arsenal boss

Mikel Arteta marked his 150th game as Arsenal boss with victory over Chelsea and is now the club’s most successful manager after that many games. Here, the PA news agency looks at Arteta’s record and how he compares to the best of his predecessors. Arteta flying high. The...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
165K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy