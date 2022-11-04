Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Suzuki and Caufield Are Canadiens’ Most Dynamic Duo in Decades
Given the depth of their forward group, the Montreal Canadiens were expected to score a lot this season and struggle defensively as their young defencemen adjust to the speed and physicality of the NHL. Through the first 11 games, the opposite has been true with the notable exception being the impressive numbers put up by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield so far in 2022-23. Together, they have scored 13 of the team’s 30 goals, which represents 43.3% of Montreal’s production.
The Hockey Writers
3 New Predators Behind Team’s Turnaround
The five-game West Coast road trip did not start well for the Nashville Predators. However, after a lackluster 7-4 thumping at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Predators rebounded for big wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The recent two victories inch the Predators closer to the .500 mark after going 1-5-1 after their two victories to open the season.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ St. Louis Loves Learning the Details of Hockey
When the Montreal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis to be their interim head coach back in February, they did so knowing that he could be a boom or bust selection. While St. Louis had a Hall of Fame NHL career as a player, his coaching credentials weren’t particularly deep at the time, as this opportunity was the first time that he would behind the bench as an NHL head coach. There was real chance that he would take over this role, look overwhelmed under the bright lights, and simply act as an interim until the Canadiens had the opportunity to find a more experienced person to take over in the summer.
The Hockey Writers
Auston Matthews Smiling During Scrums: What Does It Mean?
Late in the third period of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, an altercation ensued between the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny. By that time, the game’s outcome was no longer in doubt. And, as some games do, frustration took over. The game became chippy.
The Hockey Writers
Potential Trade Ideas To Send Jack Campbell Back To Maple Leafs
Let me start by saying I don’t believe the Edmonton Oilers should try to trade Jack Campbell. There are multiple reasons doing so is a terrible idea, but, after a rough start to the season, (and his career with the Oilers’ franchise) plus the unfortunate injury situation in Toronto where that team badly needs a goaltender, it would make sense that some fans in Toronto might be calling for Campbell to “come back home.”
The Hockey Writers
Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More
The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs Having Problems Finding Trade Partners
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is not afraid to make a trade, regardless of if it’s in the summer months, early on in the season, or at the trade deadline. The issue right now, you ask? Dubas can’t find a dance partner and the early season Maple Leafs’ trade talks have all fizzled out.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Need to Look to AHL Eagles for Bottom-6 Help
Five of the Colorado Avalanche’s top six forwards are off to a tremendous start. Nathan MacKinnon has 19 points in 11 games, and six times in the young season he has tallied multi-point efforts. Mikko Rantanen’s seven goals in 10 games are tied for 12th in the league, and even Valeri Nichushkin, sidelined for the last four games with a lower-body injury, has five power-play goals, which is tied for second in the league. Evan Rodrigues and Artturi Lehkonen are off to strong starts as well.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Path to Being a Top Contender This Season
4-6-2. That is the Pittsburgh Penguins’ record throughout their first 12 games of the season. This dismal start to the 2022-23 campaign leaves them second last in the Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets. They do not look like a playoff team right now and their inability to play 60 minutes has cost them leads that no contender should blow. On paper, they have the resources to compete with any team in the NHL and this poor start is no indication of their potential. The Penguins will need to turn it around soon if they want to be taken seriously, but what will it take for them to do that?
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Get Important Boost to Powerplay with Marchand’s Return
Brad Marchand. Love him or hate him, his talent is indisputable, and his story from fifth-round draft pick, fourth-line bruiser to a 100-point scorer in a season is something we won’t readily see replicated anytime soon. For almost a decade, he has been the heart of the Boston Bruins.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames – 11/5/22
The New Jersey Devils wrap up their Western Canada road trip on Nov. 5, as they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Similar to other games that the Devils played this week, puck drop will be late on the East Coast, with the game starting at 10:00 PM. The Devils’ road trip has impressed, winning in Vancouver against the Canucks 5-2 on Nov. 1 and defeating the Edmonton Oilers in stunning fashion with a 4-3 victory on Nov. 3.
The Hockey Writers
5 Signs Canadiens Set to Regress to Mean in 2022-23
Take Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick as a perfect example. Arguably the likeliest Hab to regress heading into 2022-23, Pitlick has unfortunately lived up to the billing, having been held pointless in seven games, despite having put up a relatively impressive 15 goals and 22 assists last season as a rookie.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Good News Story of the Year: Rodion Amirov
On the heels of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ good news/bad news night, with a great win over the Boston Bruins accompanied by the bad news that Ilya Samsonov would be down with a knee injury for gosh knows how long, there’s some space in the Maple Leafs’ world for a little good news.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Takeaways From 2-1 Loss to the Maple Leafs
All good things eventually come to an end and the Boston Bruins found that out against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night (Nov. 5). Boston saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in the final game of their four-game early season road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Hope Meier Is Back on Track After Two-Goal Game
After scoring just one goal in his first 11 games of the season, San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier finally broke through with a two-goal night in a shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Meier led the Sharks in goals last season but struggled to find the same level of production to begin the current campaign until Tuesday’s contest. Even though it was only one game, Meier’s performance against Anaheim provided a number of positive indications that he can use as momentum for upcoming games and the rest of the season.
ESPN
Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Fans Hoping Off-Ice Success Can Turn Into Stanley Cup
It seems like most of the news surrounding the Edmonton Oilers during the 2022-23 season has been positive. The team has been playing well in the first month and is among the leaders in the Western Conference. Things are looking very good off the ice as well. A recent tweet by Sportico revealed that the Oilers are now worth $1.29 billion and rank No. 8 overall in the NHL in terms of value.
The Hockey Writers
5 Positives From the Red Wings 2022-23 Season So Far
The Detroit Red Wings have had a bout of bad luck recently with losing back-to-back games, some injuries, and most recently the two-game suspension of Michael Rasmussen, but this is by no means the end of the world. This season up to this point has had a whirlwind of good and bad, but it has been one of the best starts to a season of Red Wings hockey in a few years.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Perbix, Hedman, Shortys & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning enjoyed some home cooking this week, going 2-0-1 to raise their season record to 7-4-1. It was difficult, as they had to come from behind in the third period to win against the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres. In fact, they have had to do that in three of their last six victories. It’s not something they want to do consistently, but it’s nice to know they have what it takes to come back late in games.
