4-6-2. That is the Pittsburgh Penguins’ record throughout their first 12 games of the season. This dismal start to the 2022-23 campaign leaves them second last in the Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets. They do not look like a playoff team right now and their inability to play 60 minutes has cost them leads that no contender should blow. On paper, they have the resources to compete with any team in the NHL and this poor start is no indication of their potential. The Penguins will need to turn it around soon if they want to be taken seriously, but what will it take for them to do that?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO