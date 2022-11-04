Read full article on original website
Related
Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket
Hall's cross-party endorsement is reminiscent of former state Sen. Vernon Jones's dalliance with the right. The post Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket appeared first on NewsOne.
MSNBC
Voters in Georgia set early voting record
With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston stepping down due to health issue
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced Friday he will not seek another term as leader of the legislative chamber in January, citing a health issue. “Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me 13 years ago,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.
Voter intimidation concerns especially high in Georgia as Election Day nears
ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election. The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.
Hear detail about Georgia official that stood out to legal analyst
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen weighs in on the video, newly obtained by CNN, that shows a former Georgia Republican Coffee County official escorting two operatives, hired by an attorney for former president Donald Trump, into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was illegally breached.
Monroe Local News
Kemp stumps once again for Walton’s votes
There’s little doubt that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will carry Walton County on Tuesday in the 2022 General Election. What the governor hopes is to carry enough votes statewide to cross the 50% finish line and win re-election without a runoff against Democratic Stacey Abrams. That strategy would be...
fox5atlanta.com
Thousands of Ga. voters finding out their eligibility is challenged
Tens of thousands of people across Georgia have shown up to vote, only to learn that their ballot may not count. That's because poll workers told them that someone challenged their eligibility to vote.
News4Jax.com
‘It starts at the top:’ Georgia’s top elections official says governor candidates will accept midterm results
ATLANTA – Georgia will be under the microscope for the midterms after being the center of attention during the 2020 presidential election. That contest was marked with controversy as many, including former president Donald Trump, claimed the election was stolen. There are several tight tickets coming Tuesday, including the...
Sand Hills Express
Transcript: Keisha Lance Bottoms on “Face the Nation”
▶ Watch Video: Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats “cannot let up until this election is over”. The following is a transcript of an interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to President Biden and former mayor of Atlanta, that aired Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”
wgxa.tv
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
WRDW-TV
Georgia incumbents visit CSRA ahead of Election Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia candidates are still on the campaign trail as Election Day 2022 creeps closer and closer. It’s one of the most well-attended midterm elections for Georgia and it’s being watched from across the nation. The state gas tax, inflation, and support for small businesses...
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
Is Georgia’s high early voter turnout because of new election law? Both sides weigh in
ATLANTA — Friday was the final day of early voting across Georgia, and so far, we haven’t seen any reports of chronic long lines or major voting issues. Republicans say that’s because the new election integrity law is working, making it easier to vote. Democrats say the...
wgxa.tv
Who is Donating and How Much in Georgia's U.S. Senate Race
MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.
41nbc.com
Stacey Abrams shares message for voters ahead of Election Day
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams brought her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ statewide bus tour to Macon. Supporters gathered for a rally Thursday afternoon outside the Tubman Museum. Abrams’ campaign says the tour is her closing message to voters ahead of Election...
State says we could see big voter turnout on Election Day
ATLANTA — Anise Mastin was in and out of a Sandy Springs early voting site in just minutes Friday. “Well, I thought one last day to early vote. I know I’m planning to vote, I’m thinking, ‘Why not stop by if there’s no line?’ I’m going in because voting is very important,” Mastin said.
Georgians getting ready to fall back, despite state’s permanent daylight saving time law
ATLANTA — Last year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law for the state to permanently stay on daylight saving time. Despite that, Georgians are getting ready to move their clocks back an hour as daylight saving time comes to a close over the weekend. Channel 2′s...
BET
2022 Midterm Elections: Black Georgia Voters Turning Out In High Numbers Despite New Restrictive Laws
Georgia election officials are patting themselves on the back for record turnout, so far, in the 2022 midterm election, suggesting that its wave of voting restriction laws have not suppressed the Black vote. “As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot...
WSFA
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
Comments / 0