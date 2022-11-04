ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MSNBC

Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston stepping down due to health issue

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced Friday he will not seek another term as leader of the legislative chamber in January, citing a health issue. “Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me 13 years ago,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Kemp stumps once again for Walton’s votes

There’s little doubt that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will carry Walton County on Tuesday in the 2022 General Election. What the governor hopes is to carry enough votes statewide to cross the 50% finish line and win re-election without a runoff against Democratic Stacey Abrams. That strategy would be...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Sand Hills Express

Transcript: Keisha Lance Bottoms on “Face the Nation”

▶ Watch Video: Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats “cannot let up until this election is over”. The following is a transcript of an interview with Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior adviser to President Biden and former mayor of Atlanta, that aired Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia incumbents visit CSRA ahead of Election Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia candidates are still on the campaign trail as Election Day 2022 creeps closer and closer. It’s one of the most well-attended midterm elections for Georgia and it’s being watched from across the nation. The state gas tax, inflation, and support for small businesses...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Who is Donating and How Much in Georgia's U.S. Senate Race

MACON — With the midterm election days away, the candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat are ramping up their campaign outreach. According to the Federal Election Commission, Warnock has raised the most money of any U.S. senate candidate in the country this election cycle. He has also spent the most. As an incumbent, Warnock has the advantage of an established network of campaign contributors. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, has widespread popularity candidate because of his time as a running back at the University of Georgia and playing in the National Football League.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Stacey Abrams shares message for voters ahead of Election Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams brought her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ statewide bus tour to Macon. Supporters gathered for a rally Thursday afternoon outside the Tubman Museum. Abrams’ campaign says the tour is her closing message to voters ahead of Election...
MACON, GA
WSFA

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
ALABAMA STATE

