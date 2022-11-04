Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
New Jersey Globe
Kim, Healey deliver final pitches in 3rd district campaign’s waning days
Every politician likes to say that their race is highly competitive; that it’s a bellwether; that it, more than any election, is what you should be paying attention to. This cycle, it looks like Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) and Republican Bob Healey can say so truthfully about their 3rd congressional district race.
New Jersey Globe
Full text of Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s speech at a rally with former President Clinton
This is the full text, as prepared for delivery, of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) at a rally today with former President Bill Clinton in support of his bid for re-election to a fourth term as the congressman from New Jersey’s 5th district:. Thank you to our First Lady, Congressman...
Oath Keepers leader says no plan to attack US Capitol
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes denied Monday in his sedition trial that his organization planned the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, calling those who entered the building "stupid." Rhodes said though that while being the founder of the Oath Keepers, he mostly delegated responsibilities to those below him and did not know well at least two of his co-defendants before January 6. pmh/bgs `
Before you vote for a senator, here are some facts about what they actually do
What does a U.S. senator really do once they are elected?
New Jersey Globe
10.6% of New Jersey voters have cast ballots so far
After a week of in-person early voting and with just three days remaining before the November 8 general election, New Jerseyans have cast 642,305 advance votes, 10.6% of all registered active voters in the state, according to an analysis by Associated Press political researcher Ryan Dubicki. The total number of...
New Jersey Globe
Neary 700,000 votes already cast in New Jersey
New Jersey voter are approaching the 700,000 mark in advance votes cast for the November 8 general election. Election officials have reported 684,072 votes cast as of Saturday, including an additional 28,103 in-person early votes yesterday, an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an elections researcher for the Associated Press. That bring the total turnout for Tuesday’s election so far to 11.3% statewide.
New Jersey Globe
Bill Clinton will stump for Gottheimer in Paramus
With the 2022 election just a few days away, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) will hold a rally tomorrow with none other than his former boss, former President Bill Clinton. The event will be in Paramus, where Bergen Democrats are also hoping to hold the mayor’s office as well as several countywide positions.
Raphael Warnock delivers a personal address at hometown rally in Savannah, while zinging Herschel Walker as tight race nears: 'We're on a different field today'
Warnock on Sunday returned to his hometown of Savannah, where he spoke fondly of his upbringing but also blasted his opponent's Senate candidacy.
New Jersey Globe
Three White House alums seek re-election to Congress in N.J.
Former President Bill Clinton’s appearance in Paramus on Saturday to support the re-election of three-term Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) is a reminder of New Jersey’s tradition of running former White House staffers for Congress. Gottheimer was joined Clinton’s staff in 1998, at age 23, as a White House...
Comments / 0