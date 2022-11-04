Alex Morris stepping down as Crewe manager for compassionate reasons

Crewe have announced Alex Morris is stepping down as manager having requested to do so for compassionate reasons.

Morris was named interim boss in April after David Artell’s departure following the club’s relegation from Sky Bet League One, and he was then given the role on a permanent basis later in the month.

The 39-year-old former Crewe midfielder is now to revert to being first-team assistant manager, with Lee Bell having been appointed as interim boss.

Crewe said Morris had requested his change of role “after weeks of deliberation, for compassionate reasons”.

The club are currently 16th in League Two and have not won a league match since September.

