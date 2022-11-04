Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class AA playoffs: Bozeman Gallatin knocks off Helena for first-ever trip to semifinals
HELENA — Bozeman Gallatin made school history Friday afternoon by knocking off Helena on the road to advance to the Class AA football semifinals for the first time. Quinn Clark caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Garrett Dahlke and the Raptors held on to defeat the Bengals 24-21 in the playoff quarterfinals at Vigilante Stadium. Their third and final connection, a 20-yard throw, came with less than two minutes left and served as the game-winning play.
montanasports.com
Class A playoffs: RBs Clay Oven, Kade Boyd help Billings Central survive Dillon
BILLINGS — Billings Central's running game, led by backs Clay Oven and Kade Boyd, was the difference in the Rams' 24-21 victory over Dillon in the Class A playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Boyd ran for 178 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Boyd...
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
discoveringmontana.com
The Best Horseback Riding in Missoula, Montana
The seat of Missoula County, Missoula is surrounded by pristine natural environments, lush forests, and towering mountain chains making it the destination of unparalleled outdoor wonders and adventures. With hundreds of miles of hiking trails weaving through the county and the Clark Fork River cutting its way directly through the...
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
NBCMontana
Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared
MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Montana Tech project seeks valuable metals from slag
The university will use the funds to buy equipment, materials and pay students working on the project.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
agupdate.com
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
NBCMontana
Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
Fairfield Sun Times
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
NBCMontana
6 arrested in Missoula Co. for exploitation, enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says six people are in custody accused of exploitation and enticement of children. The arrests are the culmination of an operation by the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which started Wednesday and wrapped up late Thursday. “Protecting...
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
NBCMontana
Crash on Evaro Hill delays Highway 93 traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash at the top of Evaro Hill is creating traffic delays on Highway 93 North. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to drivers to consider an alternate route. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday at...
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
NBCMontana
Power restored in most of downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
