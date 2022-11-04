ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

montanasports.com

Class AA playoffs: Bozeman Gallatin knocks off Helena for first-ever trip to semifinals

HELENA — Bozeman Gallatin made school history Friday afternoon by knocking off Helena on the road to advance to the Class AA football semifinals for the first time. Quinn Clark caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Garrett Dahlke and the Raptors held on to defeat the Bengals 24-21 in the playoff quarterfinals at Vigilante Stadium. Their third and final connection, a 20-yard throw, came with less than two minutes left and served as the game-winning play.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT

Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
MISSOULA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

The Best Horseback Riding in Missoula, Montana

The seat of Missoula County, Missoula is surrounded by pristine natural environments, lush forests, and towering mountain chains making it the destination of unparalleled outdoor wonders and adventures. With hundreds of miles of hiking trails weaving through the county and the Clark Fork River cutting its way directly through the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared

MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
WHITEHALL, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana

The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

6 arrested in Missoula Co. for exploitation, enticement of children

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says six people are in custody accused of exploitation and enticement of children. The arrests are the culmination of an operation by the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which started Wednesday and wrapped up late Thursday. “Protecting...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Crash on Evaro Hill delays Highway 93 traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash at the top of Evaro Hill is creating traffic delays on Highway 93 North. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to drivers to consider an alternate route. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday at...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Power restored in most of downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A power outage that started around 7:45 p.m. Friday knocked out power to much of downtown Missoula for close to an hour. Just before 9 p.m. Most power had been restored. NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed just 16 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of 10:40 p.m.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT

