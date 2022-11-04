Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO