During its Tuesday, November 1 regular meeting, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) made a decisi0n to postpone its discussion of the final major component of Module 1 of the revisions to the county’s Land Use Code (LUC), the section of private land camping that has bedeviled the BoCC, to January 10, 2023. The topic has been discussed multiple times in public, and each time new issues and new input has shifted the LUC draft document.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO