'Livable San Diego' files lawsuit over Mayor's 'Build Better' program
SAN DIEGO — A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is in "violation of the United States Constitution, California Constitution, Mitigation Fee Act, and CEQA." 'Build Better SD' is a program approved by the San...
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
theregistrysocal.com
Lincoln Property Company Sells 299,381 SQFT Industrial Property in Kearny Mesa for $162MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property sold for $162 million, or about $541 per square foot.) San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Kearny Mesa Logistics Center, a newly-constructed, 299,381-square-foot distribution facility in San Diego, California for an undisclosed amount.
San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measure on Nov. 8 Ballot
Voters on Tuesday will decide whether medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas will pay a tax that could be used for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks. If passed, the measure will impose tax rates of 6% for retail...
San Diego Voters Asked to Overturn Ban on Union Labor Pacts with Measure D
San Diego voters will decide Tuesday whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into project labor...
Crews Top Off High-Rise Slated to be Home to Downtown’s First Target Store, Residences
A 22-story mixed-use high-rise in the East Village, slated for residential units and downtown’s first Target retail store, has reached a milestone as crews topped off the building. Cisterra Development, a San Diego-based office, technology, residential and mixed-use real estate development firm, marked the occasion – the concrete pour...
spectrumnews1.com
Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community
MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
countynewscenter.com
County of San Diego Awarded Grant from the Office of Traffic Safety for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program
A $125,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “Bicycle ridership is growing and a big part of San Diego County’s sustainable future,” said San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez. “It has never been more important to promote both the benefits of cycling and ensuring everyone is using our roads safely.”
coolsandiegosights.com
Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.
I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
San Diego Channel
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
pctonline.com
Anticimex Announces Acquisition of Corky's Pest Control
SAN MARCOS, Calif. - Anticimex announced its continued expansion into Southern California with the acquisition of Corky’s Pest Control. Headquartered in San Marcos, Calif, Corky’s was founded by Harry (Corky) Mizer in 1967, with operations throughout San Diego and Los Angeles. The acquisition closed on July 17. Corky’s...
KPBS
San Diego Council President responds to Newsom's homeless challenge
San Diego is one of the cities affected by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to withhold funding for homeless projects — until they come up with better plans. San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said he gets what’s behind the governor’s decision. “I think the governor’s...
Chula Vista to Pick New Leadership in Mayoral Election on Nov. 8
Voters in San Diego County’s second-largest city will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618...
Beach Advisory Lifted in Carlsbad, But Remains in Place for Several Coastal Areas
Officials lifted a beach advisory Saturday for Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad after recent water quality samples met state health standards. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality ordered the change because bacteria levels no longer exceed state health standards. Advisories for other San Diego County beaches remain...
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
asumag.com
School for students with mental health needs in Carlsbad, Calif., is adding several additions
North County Academy, a San Diego County Office of Education school in Carlsbad, Calif., that serves K-12 students with mental health needs, is constructing elementary classroom additions. The project will add classrooms, a playground and a therapeutic area for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the San Diego County Office...
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley
Studio ACE and Community Partners to hold second annual Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley: A Celebration of a Luiseño Tribe, The San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. Day: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Place: Heritage Park, 220 Peyri Dr., Oceanside, CA 92058. Time: 11:00pm –...
Powerball Ticket Worth Over $1 Million Sold at Pharmacy in Encinitas
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a pharmacy in Encinitas and is worth $1,120,390, the California Lottery announced Sunday. There were two other tickets sold in California with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number —...
Normal Heights property opened for young moms facing homelessness and domestic abuse
SAN DIEGO — A new multi-family property in the Normal Heights neighborhood of San Diego was opened for pregnant or parenting young women at risk of homelessness and domestic violence between the ages of 18-24. California Senate President pro-Tempore Toni Atkins joined Home Start’s Maternity Housing Program (MHP) officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Miracle on 34th Street” housing project.
