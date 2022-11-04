ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Lincoln Property Company Sells 299,381 SQFT Industrial Property in Kearny Mesa for $162MM

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property sold for $162 million, or about $541 per square foot.) San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Kearny Mesa Logistics Center, a newly-constructed, 299,381-square-foot distribution facility in San Diego, California for an undisclosed amount.
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community

MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
MENIFEE, CA
countynewscenter.com

County of San Diego Awarded Grant from the Office of Traffic Safety for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

A $125,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “Bicycle ridership is growing and a big part of San Diego County’s sustainable future,” said San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez. “It has never been more important to promote both the benefits of cycling and ensuring everyone is using our roads safely.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.

I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
LA MESA, CA
San Diego Channel

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pctonline.com

Anticimex Announces Acquisition of Corky's Pest Control

SAN MARCOS, Calif. - Anticimex announced its continued expansion into Southern California with the acquisition of Corky’s Pest Control. Headquartered in San Marcos, Calif, Corky’s was founded by Harry (Corky) Mizer in 1967, with operations throughout San Diego and Los Angeles. The acquisition closed on July 17. Corky’s...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Oceanside Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley

Studio ACE and Community Partners to hold second annual Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley: A Celebration of a Luiseño Tribe, The San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. Day: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Place: Heritage Park, 220 Peyri Dr., Oceanside, CA 92058. Time: 11:00pm –...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Normal Heights property opened for young moms facing homelessness and domestic abuse

SAN DIEGO — A new multi-family property in the Normal Heights neighborhood of San Diego was opened for pregnant or parenting young women at risk of homelessness and domestic violence between the ages of 18-24. California Senate President pro-Tempore Toni Atkins joined Home Start’s Maternity Housing Program (MHP) officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Miracle on 34th Street” housing project.
SAN DIEGO, CA

