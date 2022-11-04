Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
News in brief from October
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility. GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, has been issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) from Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC), thus approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility. Due to its size, GF is the only transmission class customer in Vermont, meaning it takes service at a higher voltage than all other GMP customers in addition to owning, maintaining, and investing in its own transmission and distribution system. This uniquely positions GF to take on the responsibilities of becoming its own utility, directly serving only the facility’s needs.
Female Founders Speaker Series kicks off season seven
VCET’s Series Returns to Hotel Vermont November 9th. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies (VCET) and Hotel Vermont are thrilled to announce the seventh season of its Female Founders Speakers Series. The series kicks off on Wednesday, November 9th featuring three women founders in film and media: Lauren-Glenn Davitian, founder of the Center for Media & Democracy, Orly Yadin, Executive Director of VTIFF, and Monica Donovan co-founder of JAM Creative and CEO of Heady Vermont. Tickets are available through sevendaystickets.com.
Major food distributor sued by three Vermonters
By Mike Donoghue, Correspondent, VermontBiz Three Vermont men are part of a requested class action lawsuit filed in US District Court in Burlington against Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. and its distribution arm on claims they repeatedly failed to pay premium wages for work beyond 40 hours a week. Arthur Provencher...
Burlington gasoline prices edge up again
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Burlington have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 16.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 50.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
