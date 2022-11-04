Wes Bentley has turned in a string of captivating performances ever since he first came to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s in "American Beauty" and "The Claim." The latter of these two films was a western, which the actor would return to in 2018's acclaimed, modern-day western series, "Yellowstone." Bentley plays Jamie Dutton, the second oldest offspring of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III, who serves as an attorney and has aspirations to become a politician. In a 2021 interview with Wide Open Country, the actor described his morally ambiguous character by stating, "I try not to view any characters with that kind of judgment ... That was a rule I learned at acting school, and I really believed in it so I stick with it." He concluded by saying he approaches Jamie by looking out for his best interests.

