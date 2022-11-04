ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
Looper

Montana Jordan Could Not Keep A Straight Face While Filming A Hilarious Young Sheldon Scene

It's no secret that during its run on CBS, the detail-filled "Big Bang Theory" produced several memorable characters. With that said, not a single individual from the show can measure up to the popularity and recognizability of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The often uptight genius became the face of the show in short order, hence why he's so well-remembered by fans of the program. Not to mention, his immense fanbase went a long way in him getting a prequel series all his own, "Young Sheldon," with Iain Armitage taking over the title role.
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

Yellowstone Stars Drop Hints About the 'Difficult Position' That Gives Season 5 a 'Really Different Kayce and Monica'

Season 5 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone will begin anything but typically for embattled marrieds Kayce and Monica, portrayers Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille tell TVLine. For once, Tate’s folks aren’t at odds or dealing with kidnappers or ranch invaders.  Nope, when the first two of the 14 (!) episodes debut on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 8/7c, “it starts off happy, which is strange,” Asbille admits. “But you see a really different Kayce and Monica by the end of the season, with a whole new sense of purpose.” Adds Grimes: “Something that happens early on once again puts us in a really difficult...
Daily Mail

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1923 gets a second season with stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and more in talks to return... with two shows set in the 1940s and 1960s eyed

Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Yellowstone TV universe is getting a bit bigger, with his upcoming prequel 1923 getting a second season before the first debuts. 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given the 52-year-old writer the green light for the second season, with stars such as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in talks to return for the Paramount Plus series, via Deadline.
MONTANA STATE
GoldDerby

Jimmy Kimmel returning to host 2023 Oscars

Guess who’s back. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscar ceremony, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced Monday morning. The 95th Academy Awards, to be held on Sunday, March 12, will mark Kimmel’s third time hosting. He previously presided over the telecasts in 2017 and 2018, the former of which featured Envelopegate, when “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner instead of “Moonlight.” “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” Weiss and Kirshner said in a statement. “Being...
Looper

Wes Bentley Names Lady Gaga As His Dream Yellowstone Guest Star

Wes Bentley has turned in a string of captivating performances ever since he first came to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s in "American Beauty" and "The Claim." The latter of these two films was a western, which the actor would return to in 2018's acclaimed, modern-day western series, "Yellowstone." Bentley plays Jamie Dutton, the second oldest offspring of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III, who serves as an attorney and has aspirations to become a politician. In a 2021 interview with Wide Open Country, the actor described his morally ambiguous character by stating, "I try not to view any characters with that kind of judgment ... That was a rule I learned at acting school, and I really believed in it so I stick with it." He concluded by saying he approaches Jamie by looking out for his best interests.
Men's Health

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

We'll say it: biopics can be boring. I mean, how many biopics about wartime politicians or famous singers do we need? The films are generally not exactly accurate, as they often cut around the more mundane parts of history. They dramatize reality for entertainment purposes, but provide less context than say, a written biography by a dedicated, diligent author. So who better to make biopics a little more fun than Weird Al Yankovic?
ETOnline.com

'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer: All the Sequel's Callbacks to the Original Movie

Christmas came early by virtue of the new trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel!. A Christmas Story Christmas (set to begin streaming Nov. 17 on HBO Max) stars Peter Billingsley reprising his iconic role as Ralphie, who is now an adult and a struggling writer and the head of the Parker household after his dad (Old Man Parker, portrayed by the late Darren McGavin) dies.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy