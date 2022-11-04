Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
Daily Nexus
I.V. Recreation & Park District celebrates 50th anniversary
Isla Vista Recreation & Park District held a ceremony on Oct. 31 at 961 Embarcadero del Mar to celebrate the founding of its district 50 years ago in 1972 on Halloween. The Isla Vista Recreation & Park District (IVRPD) oversees 58 acres of parkland within their jurisdiction, including 25 parks and open spaces, and organizes community programming and recreation.
sitelinesb.com
A Huge Probation Office Is Proposed for Downtown
••• Lots of interesting stuff on the city’s agendas this week. The big one, on the Historic Landmarks Commission’s November 9 agenda, is a new headquarters for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. It’s on the west side of Garden Street, between Figueroa and Carrillo, where a parking lot is now. “Project proposes to construct a new four-story (three floors over one partially subterranean parking level) 33,438-square-foot office facility.” And the description on the plans says, “Program includes underground parking, office admin, interview rooms, classrooms, and public meeting rooms and support facilities.” I can’t imagine the HLC is going to love the design, by RNT Architects of Ventura: it looks like three different building smushed together, the upper floors are begging for setbacks, and it doesn’t make contextual sense anywhere in Santa Barbara, least of all downtown. The agenda item is listed as a courtesy review; I don’t know whether the city has the jurisdiction to do anything about it.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
Lompoc bill pay will be temporarily unavailable during upgrade in mid-November
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced Thursday that both online and in person bill pay for the city will be unavailable while the system is upgraded from Nov. 16-20. "To best facilitate this financial management system update process, the Lompoc City Hall lobby counters will be closed to the public from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18," said city officials.
onscene.tv
Female Trapped in Vehicle After Losing Control at High Speeds | Camarillo
11.06.2022 | 12:39 AM | CAMARILLO – A female traveling eastbound on Central Ave failed to negotiate the turn at Daily Dr and launched off an embankment causing her vehicle to land on its side against a water valve. When VCSO deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that the...
Daily Nexus
Study: all your schoolmates have their shit together
Do you ever feel like a failure? A recent study of UC Santa Barbara students shows that you may, in fact, be the only one feeling this way. “It is quite extraordinary how well in control of their lives the students of UCSB are!” chief author of the study and University of Pennsylvania professor George Papadopoulos said, practically beaming with joy. “I had no idea so many people in one university could feel so satisfied with their lives!”
Santa Barbara Edhat
Garage Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Waste
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the cause of this fire was due improper disposal of smoking materials in a trash can inside of the garage. Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road. Update by the edhat staff. 4:00 p.m. November 2, 2022. A cat was rescued...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal House Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports its probable cause in a fatal Santa Maria house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged...
sitelinesb.com
The Battle of the Biltmore Rages On
••• “County Supervisors Approve Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in Santa Barbara […] The ‘Alignment B’ design [rendering at right] that the supervisors supported would remove fewer trees, require fewer retaining walls and overall ‘create a better user experience,’ according to the county. It was the route preferred by members of the public who commented during the meeting. […] If the county can’t get access to the properties needed for the preferred trail route (owned by La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County), the project will come back to the supervisors to talk about another trail design.” —Noozhawk.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Traffic Impacts for Santa Barbara Half Marathon this Weekend
This weekend the Santa Barbara Half Marathon will take place and will have a temporary impact on driving and parking on some city streets. The event happens on Sunday, November 6, starting on Shoreline Drive near Castillo Street. It finishes on State Street south of Gutierrez Street. The event is...
Daily Nexus
Sustainable University Now to sue UCSB, seeking documents related to Munger Hall
Sustainable University Now intends to sue UC Santa Barbara to obtain documents related to Munger Hall and campus enrollment, according to director Richard Flacks. Sustainable University Now (S.U.N.) is a coalition of various Santa Barbara groups including the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation, Santa Barbara County Action Network and the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara. The group’s goal is to facilitate sustainable campus development at UCSB.
UPDATE: Ward Fire now 100% contained after arson arrest
After battling the Ward Fire since Thursday night, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department says they've contained the flames.
Tesla gets stranded in ocean after driving on Central Coast beach, sheriff says
“The situation went from bad to worse,” a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
channelislandsharbor.org
Harbor Department to Recommend Negotiations With Developer for Fisherman’s Wharf
Ventura County Harbor Department officials announced today it will recommend to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors in December 2022 to enter an Exclusive Right to Negotiate (ERN) with a development group who proposes to transform Fisherman’s Wharf at the Channel Islands Harbor into Karls Adventure Village. The development...
5 killed in fiery 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu; all lanes closed
Five people were killed in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, authorities said.
Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle
Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
Comments / 0