Pied Piper leads Down Royal rivals a merry dance

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Pied Piper predictably outclassed his three rivals to play a starring role in a four-timer for trainer Gordon Elliott on the opening day of the Ladbrokes Winter Festival at Down Royal.

The Cullentra handler has dominated the two-day meeting in recent years and headed north of the border with another formidable squad.

With stablemate Fil Dor taken out on Friday morning, Pied Piper was a prohibitively-priced 1-8 favourite to supplement his comeback success at Cheltenham last month in the WKD Hurdle.

As expected, the Grade Two assignment proved relatively straightforward, with Jack Kennedy’s mount making much of the running and quickening up from the home turn.

A mistake at the final flight gave brief hope to supporters of the staying-on David Garrick, but Pied Piper picked up again on the run-in to score comfortably by three and a quarter lengths.

Coral left the winner unchanged at 16-1 for next year’s Champion Hurdle.

Elliott said: “We didn’t want to make the running as he idles in front. We obviously didn’t want to make it, but we had to make it.

“Jack said he was just cantering around and he did more in a piece of work at home. He just said he missed the last.

“He’s had two quick runs and I’d say we might wait until Christmas now.”

Elliott and Kennedy got the day off the perfect start, with last season’s Champion Bumper runner-up American Mike justifying 1-6 favouritism in the opening maiden hurdle.

Long-absent three-time bumper winner Letsbeclearaboutit made a race of it, but American Mike ultimately had too many guns and had six and a half lengths in hand at the line.

“He didn’t really do much – Jack said he was kind of asleep under him most of the way. He says there is plenty of improvement and that he was always just in second gear,” said Elliott.

“He said he was a bit novicey at a few of his jumps, but he was good over the last two and Jack said he’ll come on, so we’re happy.

“The plan is definitely Navan (Monksfield Novice Hurdle, November 27).”

Elliott doubled up in the Lough Construction Ltd. Handicap Hurdle with 3-1 favourite Jungle Prose impressing under Davy Russell, while his fourth winner of the afternoon was provided by 2-5 shot Mighty Potter in the beginners chase.

Ridden by Kennedy, the dual Grade One-winning hurdler was not entirely convincing in the jumping department on his fencing bow, but proved three and a half lengths too strong for stablemate Mars Harper.

Elliott added: “To be honest, we didn’t want to make the running with that horse either. Jack said he has lost concentration at one or two, but in all he was very good.

“I’d be thinking of the Drinmore at Fairyhouse. We’ll get him home and see how he is.”

Elliott was widely expected to make it five on the day in the concluding bumper, but his £350,000 purchase, point-to-point winner and 1-3 favourite Better Days Ahead was beaten by Stuart Crawford’s 9-4 chance Carnfunnock.

Crawford was completing a double following the earlier success of Now Where Or When in a handicap chase.

Elliott was also out of luck in the Grade Three Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Feathard Lady Mares Novice Hurdle, with his Liberty Dance only sixth behind Henry de Bromhead’s Magical Zoe.

The 18-1 shot looked booked for a place at best on the approach to the final flight, but finished with a flourish under Adrian Heskin to get up and beat the Willie Mullins-trained Nikini by a length.

“That was a fair performance, she is still relatively green,” said Heskin.

“She went around on the bridle in Wexford first time out and she’ll learn from the job. She travelled a little bit too well early today came home really strong. She certainly has a lot of ability. “

