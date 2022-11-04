Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
Buccaneers have major problem with coach in over his head
The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. A huge part of that issue stems from the failures of Byron Leftwich. The Buccaneers obviously care very little about winning over the course of the rest of the season. The team may try to say otherwise, but the actions that we are seeing are those of cowards and those who are unable to make the necessary steps to get better when the rubber meets the road.
Lions list D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) as questionable in Week 9
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Green Bay Packers. Swift's status remains in question after he registered two limited practices after a missed session on Wednesday. In a potential matchup against a Green Bay unit ranked 20th (20.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Jamaal Williams could see more touches if Swift is ruled out.
Bill Belichick praised Tom Brady for reaching an NFL milestone, defended Mac Jones
"That's a phenomenal accomplishment, and I'm real happy for him." Bill Belichick had praise for Patriots quarterbacks past and present during his Monday interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”. Asked about the field awareness of Mac Jones, Belichick defended his quarterback. “I think that’s one of his...
Panthers Fire Two More Assistant Coaches After Loss to Bengals
Carolina made further changes to its coaching staff in the wake of a blowout loss in Cincinnati.
Scott Petrak - Find Ways to get the ball to Cooper, Peoples-Jones and Njoku even more
Scott Petrak of The Chronicle Telegram joins Andy and Jeff to discuss improvements the Browns have to make and Deshaun Watson’s expectations.
Lions hand Aaron Rodgers, Packers fifth straight loss
Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the host Detroit Lions snapped a five-game losing streak while handing the Green
Packers visit Detroit in matchup of slumping NFC North teams
GREEN BAY (3-5) at DETROIT (1-6) Sunday, 12 p.m. CDT, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Packers by 3 1/2. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Packers 37-30 on Jan. 9 in Detroit. LAST WEEK: Packers lost 27-17 at Buffalo; Lions lost 31-27 at home to Miami. PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (15),...
All 5 questionable players are active for Packers vs. Lions in Week 9
The five players listed as questionable for the Green Bay Packers on the final injury report are ACTIVE for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. That means receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Preston Smith are all available and will play in a must-win game for the 3-5 Packers.
Aaron Rodgers throws consecutive endzone interceptions vs. Lions
Things just keep going downhill for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Riding a four-game losing streak, the team had a couple of promising drives to open their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, once things got to the goal line, they took a turn for the worse.
WR Romeo Doubs, RB Aaron Jones among key Packers hurt in loss
DETROIT -- By the time the Green Bay Packers left Ford Field after Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, they had to be about out of walking boots and crutches. • Receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) was on crutches and had his right foot in a boot. • Running back...
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) questionable to return in Week 9
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to the team's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Jones was highly active in the early parts of Sunday's game, but was noticeably absent as Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the game. The team announced that the talented back was questionable to return with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
