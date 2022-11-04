Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Convicted felon arrested in Baton Rouge after fentanyl, gun, marijuana and more seized during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last week in the 11000 block of N Harrells Ferry Rd. A Dodge Avenger driven by Jimmy Veal, 32, of Baton Rouge, was stopped due to alleged traffic violations. As Veal...
wbrz.com
Man accused of breaking into Target security cages, stealing more than $1,500 in tools, other goods
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Friday after allegedly breaking into security cages and stealing more than $1,500 worth of tools and other goods from Target earlier this year. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jacob Barnaba, 26, was arrested after stealing from the Target...
KWTX
Louisiana 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy died with fentanyl in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
West Side Journal
Campbell found guilty in murder at Raxx Bar
A 12-member jury unanimously found Ronald Dwayne Campbell guilty of second degree murder today in the shooting of Trey Allen, 21, outside the Raxx Bar in Erwinville, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. Clayton was lead prosecuting attorney in the trial in the Eighteenth Judicial District Court in Port Allen....
wbrz.com
Woman allegedly fired shots at group of people from hotel balcony Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she thought she was in danger when she shot at a group of people from the second floor of a hotel Friday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadale Avenue, a recent hotbed for violent crime in the capital area.
theadvocate.com
Baby's fentanyl death after missed warnings comes amid 13% increase in child fatalities
Amid outrage over the fentanyl deaths of two Baton Rouge children in the span of four months despite warnings to child welfare workers about them, Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said Monday that Louisiana already has already investigated 13% more child fatalities this year than last year.
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
wbrz.com
Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
theadvocate.com
Authorities book 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Marshall Anthony, 52, 9117 Dawes Creek Drive, Theodore, Alabama, first-offense DWI and...
brproud.com
3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
theadvocate.com
After manhunt with dogs, helicopter, deputies arrest 6 accused of armed robberies
A multi-agency manhunt for a group believed to be behind a string of armed robberies targeting Hispanic families in the Baton Rouge area ended Friday with the arrest of six people — including three teens — in a residential neighborhood off South Harrells Ferry Road, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
brproud.com
Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
15-year-old dead in Opelousas shooting, 2 arrested and 2 suspects wanted
Opelousas Police have just confirmed with News 10 that the 15-year-old shot on North Main Street Wednesday night, has died
Suspects wanted for murder of 15-year-old in Opelousas
In Opelousas, police are searching for four suspects while a family mourns the loss of 15-year-old Kentravion George.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
kadn.com
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in June mid-day shooting that killed 17-year-old, Baton Rouge Police say
Authorities confiscated a large amount of drugs from a man after he was arrested for a shooting that killed 17-year-old Terran Fobb on Oswego Street in June, Baton Rouge police said. Khalil Henderson, 19, was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree...
brproud.com
Napoleonville man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 shooting
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man pled guilty to multiple charges in a 2021 drive-by shooting. Derrick Haughton, 34, of Napoleonville pled guilty to four counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
