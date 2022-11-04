The 2017 NBA Draft is most famous for the mystifying collapse of its No. 1 pick — and the multiple All-Stars who followed. Multiple All-Stars and All-NBA players have emerged from the 2017 rookie class. None of them, however, went first overall. That unique honor was bestowed upon Markelle Fultz, the once glamorous Washington guard whose career arc in the NBA is best described as utterly inexplicable.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO