WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 58-year-old man who went missing in Wilton Manors and who they described as endangered. According to Wilton Manors Police, Lawrence Baxter Jr. left his assisted living facility, located near Northeast 26th Street and 18th Avenue, by jumping over the front gate at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO