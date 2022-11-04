ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Davie police investigate deadly shooting in residential neighborhood

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie police are investigating a deadly shooting. The incident happened in a residential area at the 4800 block of Southwest 47th lane shortly after 8 p.m., Sunday. Details of the crime are unclear as detectives are currently looking into all the information they have. Officials confirmed...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

ICU Baby Hope Parade takes place in Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual ICU Baby Hope Parade was held Sunday morning at Zoo Miami. The event kicked off World Prematurity Month; it featured a family-friendly 2.5-mile walk with fun activities and entertainment. One in ten babies are born pre-term in Florida. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man who went missing in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 58-year-old man who went missing in Wilton Manors and who they described as endangered. According to Wilton Manors Police, Lawrence Baxter Jr. left his assisted living facility, located near Northeast 26th Street and 18th Avenue, by jumping over the front gate at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WILTON MANORS, FL
WSVN-TV

72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach found safe

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have safely located a 72-year-old man days after he went missing in Dania Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Carlos Gomez-Angel had been last seen Friday at around 6:45 a.m. at the assisted living facility where he resides, located along the 100 block of Stirling Road.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 54-year-old man who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a Hollywood man who has been missing for a week. In a Facebook post, Hollywood Police said 54-year-old Ronnie Smith has been missing since last Saturday, Oct. 29. Investigators said he was last seen along the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for bank robber in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Nyala Pierre was last seen near 8021 Southgate Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m, Sunday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and a pink...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL

