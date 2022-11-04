ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

‘Combined legacy’: Jimmie Johnson to make NASCAR return in 2023 Daytona 500

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
 2 days ago

AVONDALE, Ariz. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is officially set to make his Cup Series return, starting with the 2023 Daytona 500.

Johnson confirmed Friday that he had entered into an ownership agreement with Petty GMS Racing and would run a “limited schedule” in 2023.

“I’m incredibly excited to be returning to my NASCAR family and look forward to building upon the combined legacy of our team,” he said.

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch done racing for now

Johnson announced in September that he was retiring from full-time racing to spend more time with his family, but planned to race in bucket-list events.

Johnson told The Associated Press he was excited to announce “I’ve got a blank sheet of paper, and we can now see what opportunities exist and start making a calendar.”

The 47-year-old stepped away from NASCAR after a winless 2020 season. His swan song season was dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Johnson raced on a part-time basis in IndyCar and IMSA. He raced full-time in IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2022. His best finish came when he placed 5 th at Iowa.

$14 million worth of changes are coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway

Next year, Johnson will return to the series where he rose to stardom. He stands next to Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt as the only drivers to win seven Cup championships and ranks fifth on the all-time win list with 83 victories.

He is the only driver in NASCAR history to win five consecutive championships.

