sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
Woman killed by deer that crashed through windshield of her car, police say
A Gloucester County woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled clear through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
Princeton police seek public assistance in ongoing investigation
Princeton police are looking to speak to the driver of a white colored SUV that was observed at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 4 traveling north on Walnut Lane in the area of Guyot Avenue. The vehicle in question is possibly a newer model Acura. Police would like to speak with...
fox29.com
DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa
TORRESDALE - A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office. Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on...
5 Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized Following Police Surveillance Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs. The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
southjerseyobserver.com
Shamong Woman Charged With DWI & Causing Fatal Collision in Medford Lakes
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Medford Lakes Police Chief Robert Dugan Jr. announced on November 3, 2022 that a 58-year-old Shamong woman has been charged with driving while impaired and causing the death of a teenage motorist earlier this year during a head-on collision in Medford Lakes. Theresa...
Tip411 leads to arrest of fugitive couple, gun and drugs
A tip through Atlantic City anonymous texting application led police to a gun, drugs and a Philadelphia couple wanted in Pennsylvania. Someone texted Oct. 25, saying that a white vehicle with Pennsylvania plates was carrying guns and drugs, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The anonymous tipster also said the occupants were fugitives from Pennsylvania.
thesunpapers.com
Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown
On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say
The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
Man barricaded in Pleasantville home after violating restraining order
A Pleasantville man is barricaded inside a home in Pleasantville after violating a restraining order, police said. Bryan Still is in the attic of the home, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Negotiations are ongoing. The 1000 block of Kline Avenue is closed. Emergency medical services and county Emergency Response Team are...
PennDOT Reviews Options for the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, Which Would Have a Stop in Bucks County
The subway would give Bucks County residents an easy method of transportation Into Philadelphia. With talks of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway, with a stop in Bucks County, PennDOT is studying what it would take to make it a reality. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the organization’s recent reviews in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
Homeless man shot, bicycle stolen in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Police say two suspects on a motorcycle pulled up to the 36-year-old victim, shot him twice and then stole his mountain bike.
N.J. portable toilet supplier’s 75 classic cars are up for auction
When “Mr. Bob” of Bob Drayton Inc. wasn’t providing portable toilets to Southampton and its surrounding areas in South Jersey, he and his son were building their collection of dozens of decades-old classic vehicles. Now, those vintage cars are being auctioned off in a sale that ends...
Motorist charged in head-on crash that killed other driver, cops say
One motorist is dead and another is charged with vehicular homicide after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police believe the surviving driver was intoxicated at the time, according to his criminal complaint. Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, was driving a pickup truck westbound on Ellis Mill...
WMTW
Police: 'Philadelphia's most wanted' arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized
AUBURN, Maine — A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday. Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as "Philadelphia's most wanted." Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.
Who killed Mekhi Bradley? $20K reward offered for info on Philadelphia murder
Investigators say both men had been shot repeatedly. They also say they found narcotics and a broken firearm near their bodies.
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
