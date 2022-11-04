ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
NORRISTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Woman killed by deer that crashed through windshield of her car, police say

A Gloucester County woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled clear through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Shamong Woman Charged With DWI & Causing Fatal Collision in Medford Lakes

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Medford Lakes Police Chief Robert Dugan Jr. announced on November 3, 2022 that a 58-year-old Shamong woman has been charged with driving while impaired and causing the death of a teenage motorist earlier this year during a head-on collision in Medford Lakes. Theresa...
MEDFORD LAKES, NJ
BreakingAC

Tip411 leads to arrest of fugitive couple, gun and drugs

A tip through Atlantic City anonymous texting application led police to a gun, drugs and a Philadelphia couple wanted in Pennsylvania. Someone texted Oct. 25, saying that a white vehicle with Pennsylvania plates was carrying guns and drugs, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The anonymous tipster also said the occupants were fugitives from Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown

On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say

The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: State police identify 2 killed on I-287 in Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The two people killed in a singe-vehicle crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County Thursday afternoon have been identified as 79-year-old Fred Vonrecklinghausen and 82-year-old Delores Vonrecklinghausen both of Livingston, Texas, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ask for help locating West Chester man

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
WEST CHESTER, PA

