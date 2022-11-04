Read full article on original website
Break-in leads to crash; Driver arrested after pursuit; ‘Captain 11’ still making history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line.
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for domestic abuser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are on the lookout for Omar Maldonado. Maldonado is wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault. He is 45 years old, stands five foot ten and weighs 180 pounds. If you have any information as...
3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash
BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line. Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High-End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.
DCI says Sioux Falls officer-involved shooting was justified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Attorney General and the Division of Criminal Investigation say an officer-involved shooting involving a 17-year-old boy in Sioux Falls was justified. The shooting took place on September 19th, near the intersection of North Astoria Drive and West Yukon Trail. Police...
A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multi-agency response was called to the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street around 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a rollover accident. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
2 injured in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to a press release sent by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
Gunfire shatters silence in Tea
TEA, S.D. (KELO.com) — Gunshots echoed throughout the City of Tea Friday night. Shortly after 9:30 PM police were dispatched to the area of 1000 Tanner Ct for a shots fired call. Arriving units quickly identified and detained a subject who was taken into custody. There have been no...
22-year-old arrested after crashing into trees
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A driver is facing charges following an early morning crash in southeast Sioux Falls. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Southeastern and Magnolia Avenues, just north of 57th Street. Police say the driver lost control and struck a couple of trees in the...
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
SFPD: 30-year-old man arrested for 58 grams of meth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after authorities in Sioux Falls made a drug arrest on Tuesday night. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said detectives called for a patrol car to stop a car near 10th Street and Omaha Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The passenger in the car took off running and the car left the scene. Police were able to catch the suspect and arrest Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., of Sioux Falls.
Police target speeding and racing on Sioux Falls streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police encourage those driving to obey traffic laws after a weekend of traffic violations. Just last week on Friday and Saturday, officers tasked with enforcing traffic laws noted an increase of racing and noise complaints from racing near Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls and along all of 57th Street through the city.
Police asking for help in unsolved homicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been over two months since the lives of Tunis Lomax and Paul Billion were taken by gunfire and police are still looking for their killers. 36-year-old Paul Billion’s body was found on August 19th. The next day, 36-year-old Tunis Lomax was also killed. Police have said the two cases aren’t connected, but one thing they do have in common is that neither have been solved.
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in […]
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
Sioux Falls man cited for meth at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 58-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Timothy John Trimble stemmed from...
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
Sioux Falls stabbing victim names attacker before dying
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday night. Early this morning, police arrested a suspect and charged him with homicide. Police rushed to this small apartment building on West 9th...
Local business hit by suspected multi-state meat thieves
Two semi trucks owned by Pipestone Veterinary Services (PVS) that were reportedly stolen the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16 are thought to have been taken by Florida residents suspected of being part of a multi-state, multi-million dollar meat theft operation. According to an incident report from the Pipestone County...
