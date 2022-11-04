Read full article on original website
Miss USA Can Reject Trans Contestants, Appeals Court Rules
An appeals court ruled on Wednesday that requiring the Miss USA pageant to allow transgender women to compete would violate its first amendment right to communicate “the ideal vision of American womanhood.”. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a two-to-one decision that forcing the organization to...
Beauty Pageants Have First Amendment Right to Limit Contestants to "Natural Born Females"
Anita Green, who self-identifies as "an openly transgender female," sued the Miss United States of America pageant, alleging that the Pageant's "natural born female" eligibility requirement violates the Oregon Public Accommodations Act ("OPAA"). The district court granted the Pageant's motion for summary judgment, holding that the First Amendment protects the Pageant's expressive association rights to exclude a person who would impact the group's ability to express its views.
U.S. court says a pageant can exclude transgender women in its competitions
Anita Green sued Miss United States of America claiming the pageant's eligibility rules, which require contestants to be "natural born females," violate Oregon's anti-discrimination law.
Miss United States of America Can Ban Trans Women From Competition, Federal Court Rules
A federal appeals court has ruled that the Miss United States of America pageant can reject trans women from competing after a Miss Oregon hopeful sued the national organization in 2019. On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth District released a 106-page opinion on Green v. Miss...
Federal Appeals Court Cites Hamilton Casting in Ruling for Oregon Beauty Pageant that Excluded Transgender Woman
A conservative panel majority of a federal appeals court threw out a transgender woman’s discrimination claim against a beauty pageant that allowed only “natural-born females” to enter. In its decision, the panel drew a lengthy analogy to the Broadway show Hamilton: if Lin-Manuel Miranda can choose to cast only Black actors for most roles, the Miss United States of America pageant can choose to exclude contestants that do not conform to its definition of an “ideal woman.”
