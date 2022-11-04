Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 10): Maloney is No. 1
The top two teams in last week’s GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll played Friday night in Meriden, and indeed, No. 1 was on the line. Maloney, which came in ranked second, beat Southington in double overtime, 31-28. And now Maloney is first. The Spartans take over the top spot,...
Bristol Press
No. 1 Southington falls in double overtime to Class L No. 2 Maloney 31-28
MERIDEN – A tip drill. That was the difference between a win and a loss. Unfortunately for Southington, the loss fell on them. Needing a successful two-point conversion to stay alive, Maloney’s Donte Kelly reeled in a tipped pass thrown from quarterback Kyle Valentine with a second effort to tie the ball game at 21-all. The Spartans were able to go on to beat Southington 31-28 in double overtime in a sold out Falcon Field.
zip06.com
East Haven Fall Ball Team Goes Undefeated at 11-0
The East Haven Little League fall ball coach-pitch baseball team posted an undefeated record of 11-0 for the 2022 season. East Haven competed against teams from surrounding towns such as Branford, North Branford, and North Haven throughout the fall campaign. The players on the club range in age from ages 5 to 9.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
1 shot in East Hartford apartment building
A man was shot inside an apartment building in East Hartford, police said.
University of Connecticut
Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup
HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
Bridgeport native’s basketball clinic aims to keep kids on the right track
A basketball coach is giving back to kids in Bridgeport.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball defeats Kutztown in exhibition: Key takeaways
HARTFORD — Despite only having nine available players to unofficially open the season, the No. 6 UConn women’s basketball team defeated Division II Kutztown 115-42 Sunday afternoon at the XL Center in an exhibition game. The Huskies, who have lost both Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady to season-ending...
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
milfordmirror.com
University of St. Joseph victim was shot multiple times, rammed, then shot again, police say
WEST HARTFORD—A shooting victim seriously injured early Friday, possibly on the campus of the University of St. Joseph, was shot multiple times, had their car rammed, then was shot again by accused suspect Darnell Barnes in an "exceptionally violent" attack, police said Saturday. "Thankfully the victim's injuries are not...
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Fire on roof of Litchfield High School
We revealed our winter storm names for the '22-'23 winter season!. Fire at Litchfield High School under investigation.
