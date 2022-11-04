MERIDEN – A tip drill. That was the difference between a win and a loss. Unfortunately for Southington, the loss fell on them. Needing a successful two-point conversion to stay alive, Maloney’s Donte Kelly reeled in a tipped pass thrown from quarterback Kyle Valentine with a second effort to tie the ball game at 21-all. The Spartans were able to go on to beat Southington 31-28 in double overtime in a sold out Falcon Field.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO