ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cooler air to follow spectacular record-challenging warmth in northeastern US

By Alex Sosnowski,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

It has been a usually warm start to November across the Northeast, but AccuWeather forecasters say that the warmth will not hang around for too much longer.

Following a warm weekend with record-challenging temperatures for autumn outdoor activities, including the TCS New York Marathon®, cooler days are ahead next week starting on Election Day, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

High temperatures will be close to 20 degrees above average over a broad area of the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and New England into the start of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqXCo_0iyrPxaO00

Average highs in the Northeast for the period from Nov. 5-7 typically range from the mid-40s in northern Maine to the mid-60s along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay and the Delmarva beaches.

The annual TCS New York City Marathon® will take place on Sunday in conditions more typical of the middle of spring rather than late autumn. The marathon has been run since 1970 when the event was in September. Even though temperatures will fall short of the all-time marathon record of 93 degrees set on Sept. 4, 1973, the warmth and sunshine could take a toll on some runners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpy9_0iyrPxaO00

"Temperatures into Monday in locations such as New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia will be in the 70s F and more typical of late May," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson.

Daily record highs dating as far back as the pre-World War II era will be challenged. High-temperature records in Philadelphia, Boston and New York City on Monday were all set in 1938 and ranged from 76, 77 and 78 degrees respectively.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Temperatures are likely to fall a few degrees shy of all-time November records, which range from 83 in Boston to 86 in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

Aside from running a marathon, conditions may be close to ideal for travel and catching up on property maintenance before the winter sets in AccuWeather forecasters say. Breezy conditions may make leaf-raking activities a bit of a challenge from the Appalachians to the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and New England this weekend. Much less wind is anticipated along the mid-Atlantic coast into Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sczXJ_0iyrPxaO00

Conditions will begin to change from Monday over the Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast on Tuesday as cooler and more seasonable air settles into the region. A high-pressure area that had its origins from the southwestern U.S. will be replaced with a high-pressure area that originated in central Canada.

Highs starting on Tuesday, Election Day, will be an average of 15 degrees lower when compared to the weekend and Monday. However, despite the more seasonable temperatures, storms with rain and snow will avoid the region. Many locations can expect bright and sunny conditions on Election Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fqdjj_0iyrPxaO00

Meanwhile, AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring a broad area of disturbed weather off the southern Atlantic coast for tropical activity through next week. One or more tropical systems could brew over a zone encompassing 1 million square miles from Bermuda to the Bahamas and the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

At the very least, persistent breezes generated by the Canada high-pressure area to the north and the stormy zone to the south will lead to above-normal tides, coastal flooding and beach erosion from New Jersey on south from the middle part of next week to next weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkUzn_0iyrPxaO00

Late next week to the second weekend of November, a round or two of drenching rain may move up from the southern Atlantic coast and may be enough to lead to localized flooding and travel delays as well as provide a much-needed soaking in the Northeast.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Subscribe to AccuWeather on Apple News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

Think it’s cold now? AccuWeather forecasters have the scoop on what to expect this winter

Snow and sub-freezing temperatures have returned to the eastern two-thirds of the United States, a chilly reminder that meteorological winter is right around the corner. Millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians are experiencing a true taste of winter weather this week with subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow settling into much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States. Frosty weather is even dipping southward into the Southeast, including cities like Atlanta. The cold and snow are not here to stay just yet, but the chilly air may serve as a reminder that meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1, is fast approaching.
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Tropical development possible in Atlantic near southeastern US coast

A stormy weather pattern off the southeastern coast of the United States could allow the next named tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to form next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even if a tropical system doesn’t take shape, rough seas and drenching rain will be ongoing concerns for residents in some coastal areas.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US

A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
IOWA STATE
AccuWeather

Substantial warmup to unfold across central, eastern US

AccuWeather meteorologists say warmer air will spread across much of the central and eastern United States through this weekend and make the winterlike chill that unfolded earlier this week feel like a distant memory. A southward dip in the jet stream caused temperatures to plunge through a large portion of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AccuWeather

Near-freezing temperatures to break records in parts of the South

The coldest air of the season so far has the South in its grip and near-freezing temperatures could set new record lows across a wide swath of the region into midweek. AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking a powerful disturbance since last week as it swept out of Canada and into the central and eastern United States. While this storm continues to bring the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Midwest and Northeast, areas farther south will be in line for a dose of cold air that some may not be accustomed to handling so early in the season.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS New York

Is it going to be a bad winter? Scientists weigh in

NEW YORK -- Without fail, October rolls around and this question gets asked of our CBS2 News First Alert Weather Team:  "Is it going to be a bad winter?"CBS2 meteorologist Vanessa Murdock spoke with three scientists whose research focuses on answering that question."If I had to put my head on the block for the tri-state area, it looks as though the next few months will be a bit warmer than normal and a bit drier than normal," said Simon Mason, senior research scientist at Columbia University.Mason explains the driving force behind our winter weather is the El Niño Southern Oscillation,...
AccuWeather

A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
TEXAS STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
FLORIDA STATE
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Narcity USA

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

85K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy