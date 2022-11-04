Read full article on original website
A bit of consoling was in order for Keyser after the loss of a point against Oak Glen.
NEW MANCHESTER, W.Va. (WV News) – Losing to Frankfort in the sectional finals meant Keyser t…
Cpl. Brian Nuzum earns Natural Resources Police officer of year
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice recently announced Cpl. Brian Nuzum has been named the 2022 West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer of the Year. Nuzum, who has 27 years of service with the agency, is currently assigned to Mineral County, where he is an active outdoorsman and engaged in his community, taking students to state, national and world archery tournaments and serving as a volunteer coach at Petersburg High School.
Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, former Clarksburg, West Virginia, mayor, passes away at 78
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, 78, of Morgantown, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 4, 1944, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late William Claire and Ethel B. Coughanor Heflin. Margaret was...
Morgantown (West Virginia) Police investigating downtown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chestnut St. and Fayette St. Officers on foot heard multiple gunshots coming from that area and responded immediately, according to a press release from the department.
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Dr. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
Robert Landon
FRIENDSVILLE — Robert McCelland Landon, 91, of Friendsville, Md. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Cherry Hill Assisted Living, Accident, Md. Born Oct. 23, 1931, in Mtn. Lake Park, Md., he was the son of the late William Edward and Sicela Alta (Martin) Landon.
Brewster's long range goal propels WVU to Big 12 title
With a goal reminiscent of Carli Lloyd's midfield strike against Japan in the World Cup 2015 final, West Virginia downed TCU 1-0 to take the 2022 Big 12 Women's Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon in Round Rock, Texas. West Virginia's version of Lloyd's long distance score was even more impressive...
West Virginia women complete run to Big 12 tourney title, punch NCAA ticket
West Virginia’s fifth Big 12 Tournament title in women’s soccer may have been its most significant. The Mountaineers entered the tournament clearly on the wrong side of the NCAA bubble and left it with an automatic bid, defeating TCU, 1-0, on a ridiculous overtime goal from Jordan Brewster on Sunday.
Grading the Mountaineers: Cyclones prevail over West Virginia
In a battle of 3-5 teams, someone had to get off the schneid, and Iowa State did exactly that Saturday afternoon in Ames, prevailing over West Virginia, 31-14. The Mountaineers will now return home for their next two games, hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and then Kansas State on Nov. 19, before finishing the regular season Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.
Searching For a Spark
AMES, IA -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, its backup quarterback Garrett Greene, is the best candidate to try to provide it. This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program. However, after Saturday's moribund offensive performance in the 31-14 loss to Iowa State, something else has to be tried.
