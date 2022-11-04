ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Pittsburg Police arrest juvenile suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, the Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County. The chase took place at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle, a social media post from the police said.
PITTSBURG, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested on Friday in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other […]
WINNSBORO, TX
wbap.com

More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby

(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Judge In Court

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado

Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

1 Critically Injured In Rollover Crash

At least one person was reported to have sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash Friday night in Hopkins County, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted at 10:03 p.m. Nov. 4, 2022, of a major vehicle crash on FM 1567. Hopkins County deputies and firefighters were dispatched to what was described as a major vehicle crash. A pickup was reported to have flipped over on FM 1567 east near County Road 2436, with one possible ejection.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Drug Bust In Winnsboro

Friday morning, Winnsboro Police and Franklin County Deputies arrested a man and a woman at their residents in Winnsboro. Officers found illegal guns and narcotics in their house with several home-built firearms, including an automatic uzi pistol, silencer, and over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine. They are in the custody of Franklin County.
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm

KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 2-8

Oct. 3 • Wesley B. Turner was arrested by Lone Star police for disorderly conduct. Oct. 4 • Heather Schaffer, of Winnsboro, was arrested by Daingerfield police for forgery-to defraud or harm the elderly. • Payne Allen Chaison, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Morris County deputies for assault/ family violence and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B (greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams). Oct. 5 • Shannon Lee Townsend, of Texarkana, was arrested by Morris County deputies on revocation of surety for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one (greater than or equal to one gram but...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Three Traffic Stops In Three Days Resulted In Warrant, Controlled Substance Arrests

Three traffic stops in three days by officers in Hopkins County resulted in warrant and controlled substance arrests, according to deputies and troopers’ reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Justin Wilkerson reported finding 28-year-old Dallas woman and a 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, on the south boat ramp on FM 2285.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Fannin County plans for cameras to read license plates

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Fannin County Sheriff's Office has plans to install a network of cameras that can read license plates. Sheriff Mark Johnson said most Texas counties already have similar technology. "It will help you recover a lot of stolen vehicles, a lot of stolen property,"...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy