KLTV
Pittsburg Police arrest juvenile suspect after stolen vehicle pursuit
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday morning, the Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County. The chase took place at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle, a social media post from the police said.
KLTV
Hopkins County authorities: ‘It’s a God thing’ no serious injuries, fatalities from storm
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Hopkins County Deputy Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said there were no transports to the hospital during the storm Friday night near Sulphur Springs. Caudle said “it’s a God thing.”
Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested on Friday in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other […]
KTBS
Texas game warden arrests man in accidental shooting while hunting
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas game wardens arrest a man in an alleged accidental shooting on a hunting expedition in Cass County on Saturday. Game wardens were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to Black Point on a public hunting land. Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey said Jason Clint Mills, 49...
wbap.com
More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby
(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
KLTV
Angelina County Judge In Court
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado
Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
1 Critically Injured In Rollover Crash
At least one person was reported to have sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash Friday night in Hopkins County, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted at 10:03 p.m. Nov. 4, 2022, of a major vehicle crash on FM 1567. Hopkins County deputies and firefighters were dispatched to what was described as a major vehicle crash. A pickup was reported to have flipped over on FM 1567 east near County Road 2436, with one possible ejection.
easttexasradio.com
Drug Bust In Winnsboro
Friday morning, Winnsboro Police and Franklin County Deputies arrested a man and a woman at their residents in Winnsboro. Officers found illegal guns and narcotics in their house with several home-built firearms, including an automatic uzi pistol, silencer, and over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine. They are in the custody of Franklin County.
3-year-old, 8-year-old safe after Tyler kidnapping, suspect caught in Arkansas
UPDATE — Servando Vazquez was located and stopped by Arkansas State Police. Both children in the vehicle were unharmed. The case remains under investigation. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were kidnapped on Friday. According to police, around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 […]
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
KLTV
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Van Zandt County
WILLS POINT, Texas — A woman has died after being struck by a train in Van Zandt County Sunday evening. According to the Wills Point Police Dept., officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a train near Ash Ln. (Lybrand Crossing). When police...
District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon. There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler...
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 2-8
Oct. 3 • Wesley B. Turner was arrested by Lone Star police for disorderly conduct. Oct. 4 • Heather Schaffer, of Winnsboro, was arrested by Daingerfield police for forgery-to defraud or harm the elderly. • Payne Allen Chaison, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Morris County deputies for assault/ family violence and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B (greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams). Oct. 5 • Shannon Lee Townsend, of Texarkana, was arrested by Morris County deputies on revocation of surety for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one (greater than or equal to one gram but...
Three Traffic Stops In Three Days Resulted In Warrant, Controlled Substance Arrests
Three traffic stops in three days by officers in Hopkins County resulted in warrant and controlled substance arrests, according to deputies and troopers’ reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Justin Wilkerson reported finding 28-year-old Dallas woman and a 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, on the south boat ramp on FM 2285.
Weather-Related Updates From Hopkins County Emergency Management Officials
Most of Hopkins County was reported to have weathered the tornado and early evening storm with minimal damages. Structural damages reported, thus far, have been contained to one area and no injuries reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to reports from city and county emergency officials. At 5:24 p.m., Sulphur...
Tyler man sentenced to 50 years for murder of 25-year-old woman
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in a Smith County court on Wednesday for the death of a woman in September 2021. Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, was sentenced for the murder of Laura Garcia, who was 25. Garcia’s body was found on Sept. 4, 2021, […]
KLTV
Van Zandt County cancels jury duty for Nov. 14 for district court
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The case that was set for jury trial on Nov. 14 in the 294th district court in Van Zandt County has been cancelled, and those summoned are not required to report. However, the Van Zandt County court at law will still have its scheduled jury duty.
KTEN.com
Fannin County plans for cameras to read license plates
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Fannin County Sheriff's Office has plans to install a network of cameras that can read license plates. Sheriff Mark Johnson said most Texas counties already have similar technology. "It will help you recover a lot of stolen vehicles, a lot of stolen property,"...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
