Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO