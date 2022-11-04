Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
Focusing on lineup for Bills stadium construction management team
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the new Bills stadium negotiations continuing among the state, Erie County, and the Bills organization, we learned earlier this week about which construction companies will be involved in the projected $1.4 billion project. 2 On Your Side took a closer look Friday at those...
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
buffalorising.com
On The Market: Bird House
One of the more unusual houses in the city of Buffalo is on the market. I first wrote about Bird House back in 2008, when an “environmental collective” – called Bird House – was residing at the 92 Bird Avenue property. At the time, and for many years to come, the inhabitants of the house lived a communal lifestyle, which was often times somewhat in flux (learn more).
wnypapers.com
Empire State Development announces Americarb to expand manufacturing operations in Niagara County
Company to invest $6 million at Niagara Falls plant for carbon and graphite product manufacturing. √ Plant helps to reduce New York’s carbon footprint by providing products used to produce clean hydrogen fuel. Empire State Development announced that Americarb Inc., a leading global producer of carbon and graphite advanced...
wnypapers.com
Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee to establish 2023 grant schedule for project applicants
The next meeting of the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange St. The meeting agenda includes establishment of the 2023 grant schedule for applicants who are seeking Greenway project funding in the current round of requests. It is open to the public.
News 2 You: This week in news history, a new home for the Sabres and birth control shots were first approved
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 years ago this week was when a Wellsville man named Paul Ceglia, who had filed a lawsuit claiming half ownership of Facebook, contending he helped Mark Zuckerberg create what would become the social media giant, was himself brought before a judge for allegedly forging documents to help him make his case.
Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island
They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
wnypapers.com
Seneca Gaming Corp. names GMs
Joanne Israel to lead Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino; Marc Papaj takes top spot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca Gaming Corp. announced Joanne Israel and Marc Papaj, two longtime employees, have been named general manager at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, respectively. “Joanne and...
Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd returns to work
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd has returned to work. Lloyd was on paid administrative leave for three years. He was removed by the former superintendent, Dr. Kriner Cash, for alleged financial issues that he denied from the start. Lloyd oversees millions of dollars for the athletic department for the school district.
theburn.com
Report: Buffalo’s famous Anchor Bar headed to Leesburg
Big news on the local dining scene. The famous Anchor Bar from Buffalo, New York is planning on opening one of their restaurants in Leesburg. That’s according to the Washington Business Journal, which reported the news Thursday afternoon. The Anchor Bar will reportedly open in the Village at Leesburg...
gardeningknowhow.com
Q.Should Pachysandra Be Cut Back To Ground Level During Fall Cleanup?
Should pachysandra be cut back to Ground level during fall cleanup time here in Buffalo, New York area? Thank you, RL Buffalo, NY.
Section VI cross country champs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The boys and girls cross country teams from Orchard Park in Class A and Starpoint in Class B have won Section VI titles. Additional sectional champions were host Alden boys and East Aurora girls in Class C, along with Frewsburg boys and Clymer/Sherman/Panama girls in Class D. Sectional title teams will […]
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Buffalo police investigating hit and run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured in a hit and run accident early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say a male and a female were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday when they were struck. Police say the vehicle fled the scene and is […]
North Tonawanda male in guarded condition after car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda male is in guarded condition after a car accident on William Street near Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. The accident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. when the 28-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was transported to ECMC.
wnypapers.com
NCCC professor named president of National Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting Board
Niagara County Community College Surgical Technology Program Coordinator and professor Gemma Fournier was recently named president of the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting. The NBSTSA is the certifying agency for surgical technologists in the U.S. This organization is responsible for all decisions regarding certification – from determining...
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
wnynewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
Comments / 0