ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Valley Citizen

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake pledges 'to serve eight years as governor' if elected after speculation mounts that she'd be a potential Trump VP running mate

Republican Kari Lake said she'd serve as Arizona's governor for "eight years" if elected to office. During an ABC interview, Lake dismissed chatter that she'd consider joining a 2024 White House ticket. Lake's name has circulated among Republicans as a potential running mate for Trump should he run in 2024.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going out with a bang, ramping up her attacks on the pro-Trump forces in her own party with a highly public exit tour designed to prevent the same GOP leaders she once embraced from winning power next year. The Wyoming conservative was clobbered in her...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state

Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
ARIZONA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rachel Marsden: Might be time for anti-woke populists to start party

One of the most puzzling aspects of American politics to foreigners living in western democracies is the two-party straitjacket that hinders renewal. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke of her interest in preventing former President Donald Trump from ever again running the country, and mentioned that Trump being the Republican nominee would “shatter” the party and give rise to a new “conservative” party. Great idea, Liz! ...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Even Off The Ballot, Kyrsten Sinema Looms Large In Arizona

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is not on the ballot this November, but that hasn’t stopped her from playing a central role in Arizona’s marquee Senate and gubernatorial races. Sinema has strongly backed Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s bid for reelection, even as Republicans have repeatedly used her as a...
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

Biden’s Defense of Democracy May Not Work, But It Is Right

Wednesday night, President Biden delivered a speech on democracy in which he made a better and more precise argument than his more hyped speech on the same subject in Philadelphia. But by now, even some of Biden’s supporters have lost patience with his fixation on the matter. Josh Barro,...
The Valley Citizen

The Valley Citizen

Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
192
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Featuring local news and analysis

 http://thevalleycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy