Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Republicans head into final week with lead in seats, voters feel things are "out of control" — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
The election is already underway; millions have voted, and tens of millions more will before Nov. 8. Amid that, eight in 10 likely voters describe things in the country today as "out of control," as opposed to "under control." That doesn't bode well for the party in power: Republicans are...
Did Candidate Keating’s Biggest Donor Sell MID Water?
It was probably only a coincidence that Frank Damrell and Robert Frobose were chatting in front of an outdoor bulletin board that read “Modesto Irrigation District Public Information” on Tuesday, October 11. Damrell and Frobose had just come out of a meeting of the Modesto Irrigation District (MID)...
Trump-appointed judge refuses to shut down far-right ‘voter intimidation’ at ballot drop boxes in Arizona
Republican Kari Lake accuses opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit. A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit against a far-right activist group accused of intimidating Arizona voters with the “express purpose” of blocking them from casting their ballots in drop boxes in the state.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
Trump re-endorses Mike Lee after DeSantis shoots ad backing the Utah senator, as simmering 2024 rivalry spills into public view
Trump issued a re-endorsement for GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah after DeSantis shot an ad for him. The ad was paid for by Club for Growth Action, a Super PAC that has drawn Trump's ire in the past. Trump and DeSantis could both wind up in a 2024 presidential...
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake pledges 'to serve eight years as governor' if elected after speculation mounts that she'd be a potential Trump VP running mate
Republican Kari Lake said she'd serve as Arizona's governor for "eight years" if elected to office. During an ABC interview, Lake dismissed chatter that she'd consider joining a 2024 White House ticket. Lake's name has circulated among Republicans as a potential running mate for Trump should he run in 2024.
Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going out with a bang, ramping up her attacks on the pro-Trump forces in her own party with a highly public exit tour designed to prevent the same GOP leaders she once embraced from winning power next year. The Wyoming conservative was clobbered in her...
WATCH: Obama confronted by heckler during Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates
Former President Barack Obama publicly responded to a heckler during a candidate rally in Arizona on Wednesday, using the incident as an example of what he considers to be the country’s increasingly toxic political battlefield. Obama was speaking to a crowd of about 1,000 Arizona voters in a Phoenix...
'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state
Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
Federal judge issues restraining order against Arizona group accused of voter intimidation
Nov 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against an Arizona group being sued over voter intimidation, banning members from coming within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, following voters or harassing them.
Rachel Marsden: Might be time for anti-woke populists to start party
One of the most puzzling aspects of American politics to foreigners living in western democracies is the two-party straitjacket that hinders renewal. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke of her interest in preventing former President Donald Trump from ever again running the country, and mentioned that Trump being the Republican nominee would “shatter” the party and give rise to a new “conservative” party. Great idea, Liz! ...
Even Off The Ballot, Kyrsten Sinema Looms Large In Arizona
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is not on the ballot this November, but that hasn’t stopped her from playing a central role in Arizona’s marquee Senate and gubernatorial races. Sinema has strongly backed Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s bid for reelection, even as Republicans have repeatedly used her as a...
Biden’s Defense of Democracy May Not Work, But It Is Right
Wednesday night, President Biden delivered a speech on democracy in which he made a better and more precise argument than his more hyped speech on the same subject in Philadelphia. But by now, even some of Biden’s supporters have lost patience with his fixation on the matter. Josh Barro,...
‘The Trump playbook’: Republicans hint they will deny election results
Some candidates are already questioning the integrity of the vote and undermining the credibility of the results
“A path to chaos in America”: Biden’s dark warning about election deniers on the ballot
President Joe Biden gave a dark warning that the future of American democracy was on the ballot in 2022 in a speech Wednesday, six days before the midterm elections. Certain “extreme MAGA Republicans” on the ballot next week, he said, have intentions to “subvert the electoral system itself.”
