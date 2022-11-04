Read full article on original website
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Melissa Unger isn’t on the ballot this election. But the labor leader is everywhere in Oregon politics
Melissa Unger is loud. The longtime Oregon organized labor leader has a voice and presence that fill a room, including for years almost any room where the state’s most powerful elected leaders forge major policy decisions. “She’s got a loud voice and a great laugh,” said Kalpana Krishnamurthy, who...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
opb.org
Yes, we’re still changing the clocks. Checking in on Oregon’s quest for permanent daylight saving time
Editor’s note: The original version of this story published in 2021. We have updated it with details about efforts to make daylight savings permanent from the past year. On Sunday, the annual occasion of “falling back” will occur at 2 a.m. for Oregonians, as the clocks switch from daylight saving time back to standard time. But the state is trying to stop the practice.
focushillsboro.com
Crime Report Provides Oregon Voters With Trend Information
Crime Report: With the sole purpose of providing voters with unadulterated information about trends without the spin of candidates on the campaign trail, a nonprofit law practice has published a report on crime statistics in Oregon. According to research by the Oregon Justice Resource Council, killings in the Portland region...
Here are the 4 statewide measures Oregon is voting on in the 2022 election
Oregon voters will weigh in on four statewide ballot measures in the 2022 general election Nov. 8, including nationally watched Measure 114, a gun control measure considered among the strictest in the nation. They will also consider three other measures: Measure 113, which would penalize lawmaker walkouts, Measure 111, which...
These Oregon Congress races could affect national balance of power in the 2022 election
Oregon voters are casting their ballots in the 2022 general election for two extremely competitive races for Congress that could help decide the national balance of power in the U.S. House. Democrats redrew the lines of Oregon’s congressional districts in 2021 in a way that both party officials and political...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Sea Turtle Stranding Season on the Oregon Coast
What: Sea Turtle Season (Be on the lookout for cold-stunned sea turtles on the beach) An Olive Ridley sea turtle was found near the Peter Iredale in Fort Steven’s State Park located in Hammond, Oregon, this week. The turtle was still alive when recovered by Seaside Aquarium but died shortly after being transferred to the Seattle Aquarium for possible rehab. This is the third sea turtle to come ashore in Oregon in the last couple weeks. (See next story from the Oregon Coast Aquarium for information about the other turtle strandings and rehab.)
focushillsboro.com
During The Pandemic, Income Inequality In Oregon Hit A Record High
Income Inequality In Oregon: According to recently released tax data, the level of income disparity in Oregon reached new heights during the pandemic. The anticipated median income of Oregonians had a decline in the year 2020. On the other hand, the top one percent of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, had an average growth of almost 11% over this time period.
focushillsboro.com
Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up
Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
Measure 110: How effective is Oregon's drug decriminalization law in Ontario?
BOISE, Idaho — Oregonians in Malheur County are raising a red flag about a state law enacted in 2021. It's called Measure 110 and it is a law that decriminalized hard drugs across Oregon, providing treatment instead of conviction. The law hasn’t been working as planned in one part...
My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians
At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
KATU.com
All this wet weather to improve drought in parts of Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Experts say the wet and cooler November that parts of Oregon are seeing is expected to improve drought conditions. "With the current drought, what we are forecasting is that with these rains that we are having, that most places in Oregon will see improving drought conditions or complete removal of the drought by January," said Treena Jensen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland.
Oregon hits record 3 million for voter registrations
But statewide return rate for ballots is just 29% just days before Nov. 8 election; Multnomah County lags.Oregon has hit the 3 million mark in voter registrations, but as the 2022 election campaign goes into its final days, only 29% of voters have returned their ballots. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reported the milestone on Friday, Nov. 4. "Over the last 40 years, Republicans and Democrats have worked together to build a system that is consistently ranked as the most accessible voting system in America," Fagan said in a statement. "Just like our beautiful coast and mountain ranges, strong tribal...
WWEEK
Record Rains Pummel Oregon, and Wind Drives a Houseboat Across State Lines
An “atmospheric river” flowed over Portland yesterday, pouring over 2 inches of water on parts of the city. The National Weather Service called it a “record rainfall day.” The 4 inches dropped in Astoria on Nov. 4 doubled its previous daily record. Portland tied its previous mark—1.87 inches—set in 1969.
focushillsboro.com
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
These hot Oregon House races could weaken Democrats’ stronghold
Democrats have dominated the Oregon House for the past decade, but many pundits see a very real possibility that Republicans will flip at least two seats this month, thereby undermining Democrats’ supermajority. The Oregonian/OregonLive has identified eight House districts that may be in jeopardy of flipping from Democratic to...
