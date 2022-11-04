Read full article on original website
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
newyorkalmanack.com
New Accessible Oneida Lake Boat Launch Construction Underway
The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake and its world-class fishing. As DEC continues to expand recreational opportunities for people of all abilities, the site will have several Americans with Disabilities Act- (ADA) compliant features. Plans include a two-lane, concrete launch ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer parking spaces, including some accessible parking, and port-a-johns.
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
wnypapers.com
Grand Island's T's Dry Bar offers self-care & fun
At 22 years old, cosmetologist Theresa West is a business owner, doing the work that she loves most. Her business, T’s Dry Bar, at 2488 Grand Island Blvd., offers its clients something different than most hair saIons. On Oct. 27, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated T’s Dry Bar with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
Get A Free Thanksgiving Turkey At This Central New York Grocery Store
The big dance is coming up this month, and if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, one grocery store that we have here in Central New York wants to help you with the biggest part of your meal. BJs has announced that they are continuing with their...
Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island
They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
North Tonawanda male in guarded condition after car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda male is in guarded condition after a car accident on William Street near Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. The accident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. when the 28-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was transported to ECMC.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
13 Of The Best Breakfast Spots In Upstate New York You Need To Visit At Least Once
Although breakfast may not be your favorite meal of the day, you know the importance of amazing restaurants to check out. Here's 13 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. Brief History Of Breakfast. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the...
Nineteen Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses
"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
Window manufacturer sentenced for selling inferior windows to local school districts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General's office announced this week that a window manufacturer was sentenced to repay several schools across the state for selling them inferior windows. Thomas Parsons and his company Litex will have to repay $3 million to the schools and are banned...
WETM
New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week
Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical …. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy. Chemung County proposed 2023 budget sees tax levy …. Chemung County proposed...
wnypapers.com
Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee to establish 2023 grant schedule for project applicants
The next meeting of the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange St. The meeting agenda includes establishment of the 2023 grant schedule for applicants who are seeking Greenway project funding in the current round of requests. It is open to the public.
wnypapers.com
$700,000 available to support new farmers markets
Funding helps farmers’ markets move to online sales, invest in infrastructure. √ Builds upon state’s work to increase resiliency of food supply chain. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced $700,000 is available to New York’s farmers markets through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County clerk: Residents have 6 months to comply with REAL ID requirements
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski reminds residents the federal REAL ID requirements will go into effect in six months: May 3, 2023. That means one will need a REAL ID to board any domestic flights, enter a military base or access certain federal facilities. “The REAL ID requirement was...
