Holland, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

New Accessible Oneida Lake Boat Launch Construction Underway

The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake and its world-class fishing. As DEC continues to expand recreational opportunities for people of all abilities, the site will have several Americans with Disabilities Act- (ADA) compliant features. Plans include a two-lane, concrete launch ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer parking spaces, including some accessible parking, and port-a-johns.
96.9 WOUR

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today

The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island's T's Dry Bar offers self-care & fun

At 22 years old, cosmetologist Theresa West is a business owner, doing the work that she loves most. Her business, T’s Dry Bar, at 2488 Grand Island Blvd., offers its clients something different than most hair saIons. On Oct. 27, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated T’s Dry Bar with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
CNY News

A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!

We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
96.1 The Breeze

Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island

They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
B.R. Shenoy

Nineteen Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses

"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week

Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical …. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy. Chemung County proposed 2023 budget sees tax levy …. Chemung County proposed...
ELMIRA, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee to establish 2023 grant schedule for project applicants

The next meeting of the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange St. The meeting agenda includes establishment of the 2023 grant schedule for applicants who are seeking Greenway project funding in the current round of requests. It is open to the public.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

$700,000 available to support new farmers markets

Funding helps farmers’ markets move to online sales, invest in infrastructure. √ Builds upon state’s work to increase resiliency of food supply chain. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced $700,000 is available to New York’s farmers markets through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program.

