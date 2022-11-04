ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

How to celebrate Fountain Pen Day in New Mexico

By Scott Brown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is Fountain Pen Day, a great day to enjoy the beauty of writing and recognize the long history we have of the art form right here in New Mexico. Historian Raffi Andonian came by to talk about the history of the fountain pen and says the Petroglyphs of New Mexico connect us to the history of writing.

“Petroglyphs go back about 4,000 years in New Mexico,” says Andonian. “Often you hear them referred to as ‘rock art,’ you hear them referred to as ‘Indian graffiti,’ or representations of nature; I would say that none of that is true…what I think of the Petroglyphs is a form of writing, and the reason is they are powerful cultural symbols that signify identifying maybe a clan that was there, a tribe, or maybe a journeyperson – the location they were at – these are forms of writing.”

More information on Andonian can be found on his website .

