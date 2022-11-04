ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vado, NM

KFOX 14

Suspect arrested in connection to 28 year old cold murder case

EL PASO, T.X. — An almost 30 year old murder case developed a new lead with the arrest of the person suspected of committing the murder. KFOX14 spoke with several El Pasoans who said they think it's good police were able to catch the suspect. "I think it’s a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash

UPDATE -- Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate after the death of bicyclist. According to EPPD, 25- year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was traveling east in the far right lane of I-10 near Dallas on an electric bicycle. McCrory was struck from behind around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police identified two men killed in separate crashes this past week. The first crash happened Sunday at Idaho Avenue and Locust Street. Police say 36-year-old Shane Brown was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran a stop sign. Police say the Jeep's driver left the scene, but The post Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Four suspects arrested in Alamogordo shooting death

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the area of Lindberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The responding officers later located signs of gunfire on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. The officers located a deceased male in a […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.  Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman suffers smoke inhalation during Las Cruces apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman resident of an apartment in Las Cruces suffered what is being called minor smoke inhalation during a fire on Delano Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 2. About 5:30 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire in an apartment at 1612 Delano Dr. Fire personnel arrived to find […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

14-year-old shot in lower valley, 16-year-old taken into custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 16-year-old was taken into custody after shooting at two teenagers who were walking home Tuesday night. A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were walking at Capistrano Park just after 7 p.m. when police say a 16-year-old drove by and shot at the boys. The 14-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital.
EL PASO, TX

