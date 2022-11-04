ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hakim Ziyech can't get a look in at Chelsea under Graham Potter and Youssef En-Nesyri has been dropped by Sevilla... even with Sofiane Boufal firing on all cylinders at Angers, Morocco's attack has wilted since qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar

With seven wins from eight, 25 goals scored and an undefeated record to boast, few nations outside the world rankings' top 20 steamrolled the World Cup qualification stage as well as Morocco.

Carrying a perfect record into their play-off final against Democratic Republic of the Congo, Morocco triumphed to secure only their second World Cup qualification since 1998, having endured a miserable tournament in Russia four years ago.

After leaving the 2018 competition with a single point and with just two goals scored, the African nation vowed to become more dangerous in attack as they pursued qualification for the next World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQrJw_0iyrOdV700
Morocco's star striker Youssef En-Nesyri has struggled for goal-scoring form at Sevilla this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1xFu_0iyrOdV700
Hakim Ziyech's opportunities at Chelsea have been few and far between so far this campaign

But 2022 has been a year to forget for the majority of Morocco's attackers, who have either wrestled for game time or struggled to hit the back of the net enough to build up momentum ahead of Qatar.

Superstar talent Hakim Ziyech announced his international retirement in February after falling out with former manager Vahid Halilhodzic but has since reversed his decision after he was sacked, which poses a major boost for Morocco next month.

But the 29-year-old, who helped guide Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals a year on from Russia, has since failed to carve out a fruitful career at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and now Graham Potter.

Ziyech, the nation's highest-scoring active player with 17 goals, has been a regular fixture on the bench at Stamford Bridge, starting just once in 13 matches so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcAgZ_0iyrOdV700
Morocco drew 0-0 with Paraguay in an international friendly ahead of the World Cup in Qatar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnnPJ_0iyrOdV700
Ziyech made his return last month after announcing his international retirement in February

To make matters worse, the Moroccan lost the only game in which he started, as Tuchel's Blues endured a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Southampton in August.

Even during the few opportunities he has had off the bench, Ziyech has failed to register a single goal contribution at Chelsea since his assist against Leeds in May last season.

However, despite spending almost all of his time either on the training pitch or the substitutes bench, new Morocco boss Walid Regragui seems happy enough to recall the playmaker, eager to resurrect his career at the World Cup.

Alongside Ziyech, Regragui has also recalled Younes Belhanda and Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who had been ostracised by the former head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lk23n_0iyrOdV700
Morocco fans watched their side score 25 goals and win seven matches during qualification

The Chelsea winger played over 80 minutes in both of Morocco's friendlies against Chile and Paraguay, which the African nation went on to win 2-0 and draw 0-0 respectively.

Despite their rigidity in defence, thanks in part to Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi and international captain Romain Saiss, Morocco continued to struggle for goals from open play — although Ziyech is not the only reason for their impotent attack.

Hitman Yousef En-Nesyri, who is just three shy of Ziyech's total in terms of international goals, has looked a shadow of his former self in 2022.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the striker notched 24 goals in all competitions for Sevilla, contributing 18 in LaLiga and six in the Champions League.

With pace to run in behind and the physical strength to dominate aerially, En-Nesyri established a reputation as one of the most well-rounded strikers in the Spanish top flight, attracting plenty of interest from clubs across Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vv3Un_0iyrOdV700
New boss Walid Regragui must find a way to recapture Morocco's goal-scoring from qualifying

However, after suffering an injury to his left hamstring in November 2021, the Moroccan has struggled to produce the same level of form since his return.

Following his comeback in February, En-Nesyri has netted twice in LaLiga despite making 22 appearances for the Spanish club.

Former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked in favour of new head coach Jorge Sampaoli last week, axed the 25-year-old in a bid to find goals elsewhere.

Despite deploying En-Nesyri in attack against Chile, Regragui also dropped the Sevilla striker during Morocco's clash with Paraguay.

With Ziyech and En-Nesyri both lacking in form, Morocco's World Cup hopes could rest on the shoulders of former Southampton reject Sofiane Boufal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xleoy_0iyrOdV700
Angers winger Sofiane Boufal has been in superb goalscoring form for both club and country

After struggling to make an impact at St Mary's — and subsequently on loan at Celta Vigo in 2018-19 — Boufal returned to his first club Angers in 2020.

The winger is enjoying a fruitful spell in the final third, contributing three goals and three assists in nine appearances for the French side.

He is proving a vital part of Angers' Ligue 1 survival bid, scoring or creating over half of the goals managed by the top flight side this campaign.

With three goals during January's Africa Cup of Nations as well as a smart penalty against Chile last month, Boufal heads into the tournament as his nation's most in-form attacker — the 29-year-old will have to continue firing on all cylinders should Morocco wish to surpass Belgium, Canada and Croatia in Group F.

