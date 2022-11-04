This Is Colorado's Best Indian Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors.

If you're looking for your next favorite Indian restaurant, Yelp can help. They found the best Indian eatery in every state, from street cards and neighborhood faves to fine-dining restaurants:

"We identified businesses in the Indian category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of April 22nd, 2022."

The top pick for Colorado is Nirvana Culinary Paradise !

This restaurant prides itself on making "fresh, healthy, and authentic" North Indian food for its customers. They also have plenty of dishes for vegans, vegetarians, and meat eaters. Some entrees to look forward to are channa masala (chickpeas), seafood curry, butter chicken, tandoori lamb chop, and much more.

You can find Nirvana at 413 Main St. in Canon City.

Check out Yelp 's full list of stellar Indian restaurants.