Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
markerzone.com
PAIR OF FORMER NHLERS SLAM THE BOSTON BRUINS OVER THEIR SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
When the Boston Bruins signed 21-year old defenseman Mitchell Miller, they knew exactly the type of reaction they would receive. They had been contemplating and coordinating the move for some time, according to Elliotte Friedman, so they had to have expected the proverbial sh-tstorm that ensued. Pretty much every credentialed...
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
NBC Sports
Sweeney sheds light on reasoning behind Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins signed controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court of bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but renounced his draft rights after an Arizona Republic investigation shed more light on the specifics of how Miller and a classmate bullied and mistreated another classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
Mitchell Miller signing a disservice to the Bruins and the victim’s family
The Bruins will risk fracturing a tight-knit locker room if or when they call up Miller. Within the confines of the Boston Bruins locker room, they pride themselves on establishing a close bond with one another. Their tight-knit culture goes back to 2006 when Zdeno Chara arrived and set the...
Bruins Players Sought Explanation For Team Signing Mitchell Miller
Prior to signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, the Boston Bruins ran it by some of the leaders on the team. Team president Cam Neely released a statement about the decision to sign Marner, a 20-year-old defenseman who has a controversial past, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed he spoke to players before a decision was made.
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller.
Malcolm Brogdon’s Message To Celtics Bench After Win Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wasted no time crediting the secondary unit in helping the team bounce back into the win column on Friday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-119 at TD Garden. Brogdon, who served as one of the key Celtics contributors in the win, scored 25 points on 9-of-10...
ESPN
Gary Bettman: Bruins signee Mitchell Miller 'not eligible'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday the Boston Bruins did not consult the league before signing Mitchell Miller and that he would "need to see a whole bunch of things" going forward. Bettman's comments came a day after the Bruins announced they signed Miller, a prospect defenseman, to an entry-level...
Bruins part ways with controversial prospect Mitchell Miller
Mitchell Miller’s time with the Bruins has come to a quick end as the team has announced that they are parting ways with the defenseman who had signed with Boston back on Friday. Team president Cam Neely released the following statement:. The decision to sign this young man was...
Yardbarker
NHL News: Mitchell Miller Signs An Entry-level Contract with the Bruins
Yesterday the Boston Bruins announced that they had signed Mitchell Miller, a former draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes (111th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft), who was previously suspended for assaulting, bullying, and abusing a black classmate with a learning disability. Miller, who is now 20 years old,...
Ex-Patriot Gleefully Points To Double-Digit Spread After Jets Upset Bills
Just when the NFL world thought the Jets were out, New York came into Week 9 and pulled off a big upset over the Buffalo Bills. Things weren’t looking so great for the Jets after kicker Braden Mann pulled a Charlie Brown on the opening kickoff, and an issue with the SkyCam caused the game to be delayed.
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American Classmate
The Boston Bruins signed 20-year-old defenseman Mitchell Miller, who has a controversial past, on Friday, and now his status is up in the air. When asked about the Bruins signing Miller, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that he was not consulted before the Bruins signed him. Bettman said, “He's not coming into the NHL because he's not eligible at this point to come into the NHL. We're going to have to clear him and determine his eligibility. The Bruins were free to sign him to play somewhere else, with that being another leagues issue. At this point, no one should think he is or may ever be NHL eligible.”
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed Taylor Hall Jersey
The Bruins conclude their four-game road trip Saturday, and you can watch Boston hopefully close it out with a win while competing for a special prize. While watching Jim Montgomery’s team take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on NESN’s broadcast, fans can sign up and play for the opportunity to win a signed Taylor Hall jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Jalen Rose Apologizes For Question About Ime Udoka Scandal
Jalen Rose wasted little time showing remorse for his nationally televised slip-up Friday evening. During ESPN’s pregame coverage of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics matchup at TD Garden, Rose pondered why the accuser in the Ime Udoka scandal has not been publicly identified. Udoka’s name recently entered the news cycle when it was reported the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to hire the now-former Celtics head coach who reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a member of Boston’s organization during his first season at the helm. Rose argued the woman’s name should be revealed since she’s not a minor.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off DeMar DeRozan, Bulls To Record Win
The Boston Celtics exacted some revenge Friday night by earning a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Bulls handed Boston its first loss of the season last week. The Celtics now improve to 5-3 while the Bulls now stand at .500 with a 5-5 record. full...
Yardbarker
Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More
This has been an eye-opening season for the Blues, it’s safe to say that few people saw this ineptitude coming. A lot of their issues have come from poor communication and chemistry, something that shouldn’t be happening for this team. With the Blues’ turmoil comes a fan base...
Robert Williams Reportedly ‘Right On Schedule’ With Injury Recovery
Boston Celtics fans might have been holding their collective breaths when a report surfaced nearly three weeks ago about Robert Williams’ injury timeline being pushed back due to receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. Soon after, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shot down the report, stating he didn’t...
